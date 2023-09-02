Nagpur: Minor Domestic Help Beaten Up, Burnt With Cigarettes And Locked in Room for 5 Days; 1 Held

A 12-year-old girl was found locked inside a bathroom in Maharashtra’s Nagpur and was rescued by the police on Friday. Reportedly, the minor girl was locked in the bathroom for five days and was found in a miserable state with burn and injury marks all over her body, including private parts.

The girl, who was reportedly employed as a domestic help by a couple in Nagpur, was subjected to constant physical abuse by her employers, NDTV reported quoting police.

The report further said that the minor girl was often burned with a hot pan and cigarettes if she made mistakes in the chores. The victim also reportedly had injuries to her private parts.

Sheetal Patil, a social worker who helped in the rescue operation, said a medical examination of the victim showed that she had several injuries and burn marks on her body, including her private parts. The girl is currently undergoing treatment before she begins her rehabilitation.

According to NDTV, the girl’s parents in their statement said that the family told them they would provide their daughter with education and care after bringing her to Nagpur.

The girl was reportedly locked in the house for four to five days while her employers went to Bengaluru.

The presence of the girl was first observed by the electricity department employees when they came to disconnect the electricity connection due to non-payment of the bill. They then saw the girl looking through the window asking them for help to get rescued.

“One night we saw her trying to force her way out of the house through a window. We rescued her, fed her, and then informed the authorities for the necessary course of action," one of the neighbours told NDTV.

Police Arrest One Accused, Two Other Absconding