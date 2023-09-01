Nagpur: Minor Girl, With Injuries on Private Parts, Rescued After Being Locked in Bathroom for 5 Days

A 10-year-old girl was found locked inside a bathroom in Maharashtra’s Nagpur and was rescued by the police on Friday. Reportedly, the minor girl was locked in the bathroom for five days.

According to ANI, the girl had many burn marks and injuries all over her body including her private parts.

The girl, who was reportedly a domestic help, was brought in by a couple to help with household work. The couple living in the house in Atharva Nagri on Besa-Pipla Road locked the girl in the bathroom and left, leaving some bread packets for her to eat, DCP Nagpur Police Vijaykant Sagar said.

The presence of the girl was first observed by the electricity department employees when they came to disconnect the electricity connection due to non-payment of the bill. They then saw the girl looking through the window asking for them for help to get rescued, ANI reported.

The electricity department employees then informed the neighbours, who later broke the door and rescued the girl.

A case has been registered on the charges of human trafficking, rape, unnatural sex, threatening, assaults and invoked several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice Act against the accused.

The man who employed the victim was arrested as soon as he landed at the airport. The accused has been identified as Taha Arman Istiaq Khan.

On the other hand, the accused’s wife, identified as Hina and brother-in-law, identified as Azhar fled. The police are trying to nab them.