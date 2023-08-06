CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceGyanvapi Masjid SurveyMumbai Threat CallWeather TodayJaipur Heritage Mayor
Home » India » Nagpur: Woman Found Hanging at Her Home, Hrs After Brother Scolds Her for Roaming With Boyfriend
1-MIN READ

Nagpur: Woman Found Hanging at Her Home, Hrs After Brother Scolds Her for Roaming With Boyfriend

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 19:57 IST

Nagpur, India

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her home with a scarf. (Representative Image)

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her home with a scarf. (Representative Image)

The woman was spotted with a man near Shatabdi Square area on Friday by her brother who confronted the duo, but the man fled, a police official said

A 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect the woman, a divorcee, killed herself after her brother spotted her roaming with her boyfriend and scolded her.

The woman was spotted with a man near Shatabdi Square area on Friday by her brother who confronted the duo, but the man fled, a police official said.

”On the same day, the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her home with a scarf. Her brother and mother said they were away at work when the incident occurred,” the official said.

They spotted her hanging after returning from work and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he added. Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating the case from various angles.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. nagpur woman commits suicide
first published:August 06, 2023, 19:57 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 19:57 IST