Home » India » Nainital Cable Car Breaks Down Mid Way, Passengers Left Stranded
Nainital Cable Car Breaks Down Mid Way, Passengers Left Stranded

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 00:13 IST

Nainital, India

The cable car was carrying six foreigners, five school children and the operator. (Representational Image/ANI)

The technical snag left those on board the cable car scared and stranded for about an hour, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (KMVN) GM AP Vajpayee said

A cable car carrying 12 people, including six foreign tourists, stopped midway as one of its wheels broke down here on Thursday, an official said.

The technical snag left those on board the cable car scared and stranded for about an hour, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (KMVN) GM AP Vajpayee said.

While the aerial tramway was moving, the sound of the breaking in one of its wheels was heard by the operator who immediately stopped it.

The cable car was carrying six foreigners, five school children and the operator.

After about an hour, the passengers in the cable car were rescued safely using ropes, he said.

Now, the damaged wheel will be inspected and repaired, before restarting the ropeway operation, Vajpayee said.

The cable car runs between Mall Road and Snowview. It is a three-minute steep ride.

In June 2013, a similar incident occurred and 21 tourists had to be rescued.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
