Nari Shakti Will Help India Become Developed Nation: Prez Droupadi Murmu at ‘Rising India - She Shakti’

In the Amrit Kaal, India will be able to create its place in the group of developed nations with the contribution of Nari Shakti, said President Droupadi Murmu at Network18’s ‘Rising India - She Shakti’ event in New Delhi on Friday.

“It is impossible to imagine a healthy, empowered and developed society without women power… Women power will propel the country to go forward. As society, we should all contribute to make our daughters stronger and participate in every field,” Murmu, the chief guest of the event, said.

Elaborating on the importance of women in the development of society, she said, “Shiv and Shakti complete each other. Shiv is incomplete without Shakti. Our mythology and history are replete with stories of women’s courage…Women in the country want to go ahead and do something for the nation…As India becomes a formidable economic power, women will have an equal role in the growth story of India.”

The President congratulated Network18 for celebrating women trailblazers from every field and appreciated them for inspiring the next generation at a time when the country is entering the Amrit Kaal.

News18 Network’s ‘Rising India - She Shakti’ conclave honoured the achievements of women who broke the glass ceiling and shared their stories to inspire the new generation.

Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, actor Shraddha Kapoor, and singer Asha Bhosle among other women achievers were in attendance.

The event was held at Taj Palace, New Delhi.