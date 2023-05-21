National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Why it is Observed on May 21? History and Significance

National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber in the year 1991 during a political campaign in Tamil Nadu. National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed as a mark of respect to the victims of terrorism and to spread awareness about the impact of terrorism on society.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: History

The history of National Anti-Terrorism Day dates back to May 21, 1991, when Rajiv Gandhi, along with 14 others, were killed at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, during an election rally. The incident shook the entire nation, left his party in shock, traumatised his family and changed the course of national politics.

After the death of Rajiv Gandhi, VP Singh’s government decided to observe May 21 as National Anti-Terrorism Day to raise awareness about the threat of terrorism and to encourage people to join hands in fighting against it.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: Significance

Terrorism is one of the biggest evils in the society. The significance of this day lies in creating awareness about the destructive effects of terrorism on society and promoting the values of peace, unity, and harmony. It aims to spread the message that terrorism has no religion, caste, or creed and that it is a menace that needs to be eradicated from society forever.

National Anti-Terrorism Day 2023: How It Is Observed?

On National Anti-Terrorism Day, several programs and activities are organised across the country. Schools, colleges, and universities hold debates, seminars, and lectures on the subject.

The day pays homage to all the victims of attacks, including the brave soldiers and security personnel who lost their lives fighting against terrorism. It is a day to express solidarity with the families of the victims and to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our armed forces and security personnel. The Government of India has been taking several steps to combat terrorism in the country.