1-MIN READ

National Handloom Day: PM Asks People To Popularise Local Products; Launches Indian Textiles & Crafts Repository Portal

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 13:46 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi said India's vibrant handlooms exemplify the country's diversity (Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi)

The e-portal, a Repository of Textiles and Crafts, has been developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Textiles and Crafts Repository Portal at National Handloom Day celebrations in Delhi. The programme to celebrate the ninth National Handloom Day celebration at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said India’s vibrant handlooms exemplify the country’s diversity.

“On National Handloom Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to popularise local products," he said.

“Today, we are celebrating National Handloom Day in Bharat Mandapam which was inaugurated recently. This confluence of ancient to modern defines today’s India," he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the Swadeshi movement started today. “It was a big reason why our government decided to celebrate today as National Handloom Day," he said.

PM Modi said that after independence, not much importance was given to strengthening the cloth industry(Khadi), which was so strong during the last century.

“The situation was that it was left to die…people who wore Khadi were looked upon with inferiority complex…" he added.

The e-portal, a Repository of Textiles and Crafts, has been developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The programme was attended by over 3000 handloom and khadi weavers, artisans, and stakeholders from the textile and MSME sectors.

first published:August 07, 2023, 13:28 IST
