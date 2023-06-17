Navi Mumbai: Hindu Group Protests Against CIDCO Allotting Land for Mosque

Several hundred persons on Saturday took part in a protest against the allotment of land for a mosque in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

Carrying flags under the banner of the ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ the protesters decried the move of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, a city in the Thane district.

Rajendra Patil, one of the organisers, said the agitation would continue till the allotment is cancelled.

He said a petition is already in court against the allotment of land for a mosque.