Navi Mumbai: Man Gets 7 Years in Jail for Rape After House Trespass
Navi Mumbai: Man Gets 7 Years in Jail for Rape After House Trespass

April 08, 2023

Mumbai, India

A man was sentenced to seven years in jail by a Thane court (Photo: Shutterstock)

The man had entered the house of the victim in Nerul in Navi Mumbai and raped her, after which a police case was registered and he was arrested

A man was sentenced to seven years in jail by a Thane court 19 years after he trespassed into a house and raped a woman.

Additional Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra convicted Ramashankar Shukla, an autorickshaw driver, under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and also fined him Rs 5,500.

He had entered the house of the victim in Nerul in Navi Mumbai and raped her, after which a police case was registered and he was arrested.

