Navi Mumbai Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 5.41 Cr
1-MIN READ

Navi Mumbai Police Return Stolen Valuables Worth Rs 5.41 Cr

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:05 IST

Thane, India

The valuables were stolen in thefts and robberies that took place between January 2022 and July 2023 (Representative Image)

The Navi Mumbai police returned stolen valuables worth Rs 5.41 crore recovered in 248 cases of thefts and robberies at a programme in Vashi, an official said on Monday.

As per an official release, the valuables were stolen in thefts and robberies that took place between January 2022 and July 2023.

Seventy-four complainants received stolen jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 2.09 crore, while 174 complainants got back their vehicles, mobile phones and other gadgets worth more than Rs 3.32 crore, the release stated.

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe presided over the function at CIDCO Exhibition Hall in Vashi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 14, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 15:05 IST