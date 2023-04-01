Navy and Coast Guard on High Alert after Suspicious Boat Sighted Near Mumbai; Search Ops On

The Navy and defense forces received intelligence that a suspicious boat was spotted near the Arabian coast in Mumbai.

According to sources, efforts are being made by the Navy and coastal guard to locate the vessel. The sighting reportedly occurred between 8:30 am and 9am this morning, approximately 44 nautical miles away from Mumbai and Palghar.

The Mumbai Police port zone was notified about the situation at approximately 10am. The joint operation center has also alerted other agencies about the boat, which is believed to have links to Pakistan, according to sources.

