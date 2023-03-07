CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Navy Committed to Aatmanirbhar Bharat': India Successfully Test Fires Air Missile from INS Visakhapatnam | WATCH
'Navy Committed to Aatmanirbhar Bharat': India Successfully Test Fires Air Missile from INS Visakhapatnam | WATCH

News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 10:36 IST

Visakhapatnam, India

The test-firing of the missile was undertaken from INS Visakhapatnam

The test-firing of the missile was undertaken from INS Visakhapatnam (Source: Twitter/@indiannavy)

The test-firing of the missile was undertaken from INS Visakhapatnam, the lead ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyers

The Indian Navy was successful in test firing a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from INS Vishakhapatnam. This holds significance because it validated the navy’s capability to engage Anti Ship Missiles.

The test-firing of the missile was undertaken from INS Visakhapatnam, the lead ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyers. Jointly developed by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries, the MRSAM is produced at Bharat Dynamics Ltd for use by the Indian Army.

Sharing details of the test fire, the Indian Navy said, “MRSAM jointly developed by DRDO and IAI, and produced at BDL reflects Indian Navy’s commitment to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

first published:March 07, 2023, 10:36 IST
last updated:March 07, 2023, 10:36 IST
