Naxalites Torch Bus in Chhattisgarh After Asking Passengers to Alight, Nobody Hurt

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 13:45 IST

Raipur, India

None of the passengers or crew was harmed. But the bus was completely damaged in the incident, cops said. (News18 Photo)

The incident occurred in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police R K Barman said.

Naxalites on Saturday torched a bus in Chhattisgah’s Dantewada district after asking the passengers to alight, police said.

“Around two dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off," he said.

None of the passengers or crew was harmed. But the bus was completely damaged in the incident, he said.

Security forces have rushed to the spot and combing operations to apprehend the Naxalites were underway, he added.

Passengers are now being sent to their respective destinations, the officer said.

first published:April 01, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated:April 01, 2023, 13:45 IST