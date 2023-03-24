CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » NCB Burns 9,200 Kg Drugs Worth Several Thousand Crore Across India
1-MIN READ

NCB Burns 9,200 Kg Drugs Worth Several Thousand Crore Across India

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

IANS

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 19:12 IST

New Delhi, India

In Delhi Zonal unit, NCB destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. (IANS Photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday destroyed more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances worth several thousand crore Rupees. The Narcotics substance were consigned to flames in different incinrator points in several states.

Speaking with IANS, DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said that in Delhi Zonal unit, they destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. “We are doing this all over the country and in this process 9,200 kg drugs have been destroyed," said Mr Singh.

The NCB seized this drugs over the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 24, 2023, 19:12 IST
