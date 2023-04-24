NCB Busts Dark Web Drug Syndicate in Mumbai; MDMA Tablets Worth Rs 5 Lakh Seized, 2 Held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last week busted a drug syndicate in Mumbai which was operating through the dark web and seized around 60 grams of MDMA (125 tablets), reportedly worth Rs 5 lakh, during raids. Two people were arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation has reportedly revealed that the dark net-based drug syndicate was spread across many cities, and was being operated by well-educated cyber experts.

The arrested duo were the local distributors in Mumbai, while the MDMA tablets seized were sourced from The Netherlands.

“Initially, information was received about a Mumbai-based network which was involved in trafficking of high-value drugs procured from online platforms. Cautious and low-profile monitoring of the entities was done, which led to identification of two persons, namely N Salvi and S Shukla who were supplying MDMA in Mumbai and adjoining areas,” said a press note by the NCB.

According to details available from senior officers, the agency had received a tip-off that a parcel was being brought to Mumbai. Upon investigation, it was found that the parcel consisted of ecstasy pills, which were then traced to the accused.

“During investigation, incriminating evidences pertaining to access to illicit drug market, procurement, payment transactions were recorded. It would be pertinent to mention that due to anonymity and faded financial trails, the payments of drugs through dark net are using cryptocurrency. Accordingly, other accounts and crypto wallet thus identified also being investigated,” said Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, NCB-Mumbai.

A News18 investigation this month had exposed how designer drugs are being sold on the dark web, making it difficult for agencies to track the money trail. These designer drugs include black cocaine, hydro ganja, ecstasy, cocaine and imported ganja, among others.

Peddlers have switched to the new modus operandi to smuggle drugs since central as well as state agencies have been keeping a close watch on air, road and sea routes usually used by the cartels.

Read all the Latest India News here