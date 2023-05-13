NCB Says 2,500 Kg of 'High-purity' Methamphetamine 'Worth Rs 15,000 Cr' Seized Off Kerala Coast

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday made the “largest ever" drugs seizure of 2,500 kg of “high-quality" methamphetamine, priced worth Rs 15,000 crore, off the Kerala coast. A Pakistani national was detained in the joint raid by the drugs agency and the Indian Navy, officials said. The seizure was part of ‘Operation Samudragupt’ targeting maritime drug trafficking originating from Afghanistan.

According to NCB, the methamphetamine has been sourced from the ‘Death Crescent’and is valued at Rs 15,000 crore in Indian waters. This is the first time an Indian agency has intercepted a “mother ship" carrying drugs.