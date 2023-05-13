CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » NCB Says 2,500 Kg of 'High-purity' Methamphetamine 'Worth Rs 15,000 Cr' Seized Off Kerala Coast
1-MIN READ

NCB Says 2,500 Kg of 'High-purity' Methamphetamine 'Worth Rs 15,000 Cr' Seized Off Kerala Coast

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 18:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Methamphetamine weighing 2,500 kg was seized off Kerala coast by NCB. (Representative image)

Methamphetamine weighing 2,500 kg was seized off Kerala coast by NCB. (Representative image)

Officials said a Pakistani national was detained in the joint raid by the NCB and the Indian Navy

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday made the “largest ever" drugs seizure of 2,500 kg of “high-quality" methamphetamine, priced worth Rs 15,000 crore, off the Kerala coast. A Pakistani national was detained in the joint raid by the drugs agency and the Indian Navy, officials said. The seizure was part of ‘Operation Samudragupt’ targeting maritime drug trafficking originating from Afghanistan.

According to NCB, the methamphetamine has been sourced from the ‘Death Crescent’and is valued at Rs 15,000 crore in Indian waters. This is the first time an Indian agency has intercepted a “mother ship" carrying drugs.

    first published:May 13, 2023, 18:03 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 18:09 IST