Nearly 29,000 People Hit by Flood in Assam
1-MIN READ

Nearly 29,000 People Hit by Flood in Assam

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 22:07 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Citizens wade through floodwater at Bagribari, in Baksa district, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Citizens wade through floodwater at Bagribari, in Baksa district, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)



The flood condition in Assam deteriorated on Thursday with nearly 29,000 people reeling under the deluge across three districts of the state due to incessant rain, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 28,800 people are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts.

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 23,500 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 people and Dhemaji with almost 1,500 persons, it added.

Till Wednesday, nearly 21,000 people were affected by floods across two districts of Assam.

The administration has launched three relief distribution centres in the Lakhimpur district, but no relief camp has been started as of now.

At present, 25 villages are under water and 215.57 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts, the ASDMA said.

Some places in Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Baksa, Dima Hasao and Karimganj districts.

No river is flowing above the danger mark in Assam as of now, it added.

The Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday had predicted heavy rainfall activity over the Northeastern region during the next five days.

For three days, the RMC had issued ‘Orange Alert’, followed by ‘Yellow Alert’ for the subsequent two days.

‘Yellow Alert’ stands for watch and be updated, while ‘Orange Alerts’ implies to be prepared for action.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
June 15, 2023, 22:07 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 22:07 IST