‘Necessary Power Key to Make Others Accept Our Ideology’: Sadhguru on Indian Civilisation, G20

Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, speaks exclusively with News18 on the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi where he stresses the achievements of India as a “superpower”. “From a subcontinent, we have become an island nation, and no island nation has been a superpower,” Sadhguru says.

When asked if India has lived up to the theme of G20 – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, Sadhguru said it is something that needs to be striven for. “People won’t become a family if I ask them to. You need to convince them and earn it”.

Edited interview

Q: Shiva Shakti is the spot where the Vikram lander has landed on the Moon. How do you use Shiva Shakti?

Most appropriately because the cycles of the Moon and the spin of the Earth, and the overall planetary movements is the basis of our existence. One of the simplest ways to say this that our mothers’ bodies were in sync with these cycles. Without this it would be a yogic’s doomsday. It is confirmed by scientific measurements that every year the Moon is moving away from our planet by 15 millimetres. And if it continues at this rate, 28,000 years later, the moon will go far away that it will not affect women’s cycles anymore. They will not be able to reproduce. That’s how humanity will end. In terms of biological and physical evolution, we have reached the peak. We cannot evolve physically anymore. There can only be conscious evolution. When we speak about pollution – the rocket is a super polluting process, but it is needed for our scientific search. So, we use minimum fuel for the process. All this ingenuity comes because we have a certain balance within us. This is what spin means in cricket as well.

Q: There is one thing called ‘political spin’. There is a motive attached to it.

Name the nine planets. What are these? They are all Greek and Roman gods and goddesses. You don’t have a problem with this. But suddenly you have a problem with Shiva Shakti. You have an agenda, it’s alright. It is senseless to discuss this. These are comments from prejudiced people, which will always be there.

Q. There is Pragyan Rover on Moon, and there is a ‘rover’ that you were driving that has made headlines.

I am travelling every other day. People don’t like driving me around as they feel nervous around me; they are conscious. So, I drive and someone takes pictures. Some media people say that I own lots of vehicles. Whatever I ride, I own. According to me, I own the whole universe in my heart. I don’t bother about negating these comments hence. If ownership lies in papers, then I don’t own a single automobile.

Q. ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is the motto of India’s G20 Presidency. Do you think India has lived up to its presidency and the theme?

It’s not a value that you simply live up to, it is something you strive for. People won’t a become family if I ask them to. You need to convince them and earn it. One family is an aspiration. We always saw life cannot exist in compartments. Every part of life is connected. You will be complete only when you become a full-fledged yogi as yogi means union.

Q: You had said the African nations need attention as a crisis is brewing there. At G20, India is trying to make 50-plus African countries the permanent members of G20. And it is also making an effort strongly to ensure the right use of resources for the developing countries. Do you think it is the correct approach?

It’s an aspiration as well. A lot of people won’t allow it to happen. Certain nations are used to getting resources free or nearly free. So, if we ask them to pay for it suddenly, then they will become angry. Everybody should get their rightful dues — wealth should be distributed equally among nations. If you have a piece of land today, and find gold or diamond, then the government will take it away from you. It can tax you, but not take it away completely.

Q: How difficult will it be for India at the G20 Summit?

There two aspects. One is the sincerity of our efforts. In this case, we have earned the respect of the world. Another is the depth of our understanding of the global circumstances. To become the top three economies of the world is an important goal. If we fulfil that, only then we can fulfil other goals. Without the necessary power, it’s difficult to make others accept your ideology. Our theme is a very sustainable, but we won’t be accepted by the world right now as we lack that power.

Q: So, what is our powerful move? How does India become that power?

Bharat as a civilisation, it is who we are. We are an island nation. No island nation has ever become a superpower. We need to achieve that we are not an island nation. We can establish that either by treaties. Prosperity is important. We have intellectual prosperity because of our strong cultural roots. Most big companies globally are being run by Indians or India-origin people and even nations are being led by them now. Our competence is being recognised but it has still not found power in the world; it is beginning to get little traction. In the geopolitical stage, if you need power, you need a resilient economy. We are the number five economy right now, but in terms of per capita, we are way behind. But it not fair to judge by these standards. I think we are doing all that. We have done well, but we are not doing fantastic.

Q: Do you see consciousness growing in the society to wanting to understand our cultural roots?

Most things are realised in post-mortem. In the UK, US, and western Europe, people are saying no religion. Mark my words, in the next 35 years, over 70% of the world population will say no religion. Anything that is not logically correct, people will not accept. The concept of hell and heaven will not matter to people anymore. Once the heaven collapses, along with that all the inhabitants collapse. That’s why you see a significant movement towards alcohol and drugs. Once there is no other place to go on live well, the only way is chemicals to make the experience fantastic here. This is when consciousness becomes important. This is when this culture becomes important because this is the only civilisation that has handled human well-being as science. It is not a philosophy or fake or belief, your life is your karma. If you manage your life well, you will make heaven out of life. This is yogic sciences. What Sanatan Dharma is the mass application of yogic sciences. There are laws with which the life has become created. We are always searching for the truth. This is the land of seekers. The whole world will move this way, if we present this right. It is our responsibility to see they turn inward and not destroyed by chemicals.