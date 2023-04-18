Neighbour Caught Red-Handed: Tamil Nadu Couple Thwarts Repeated Home Break-Ins

Fed up with losing money in at least three separate home break-ins, a couple in Tamil Nadu’s Ramapuram devised a plan to catch the thief, only to discover that the culprit was their own neighbor.

Nallasivam and his wife Vishali, residents of Fourth Street in Annaisathya Nagar, Ramapuram, locked their house and left on March 12th. Upon returning, they discovered a break-in and Rs 5,000 missing.

After two more similar incidents, the couple initially suspected each other but never broached the subject. Eventually, they ruled out their own involvement and concluded an outsider was responsible, prompting them to create a plan to apprehend the perpetrator.

Nallasivam had his wife lock him inside the house while he hid behind a sofa. The thief broke in as usual, only to be confronted by Nallasivam. To his astonishment, the burglar was revealed to be their neighbor Manikandan, a 35-year-old tender coconut seller.

Manikandan attempted to flee but was apprehended and handed over to the Ramapuram police, who seized Rs 2,000 in cash and a cellphone from him.

Police reported that Manikandan targeted the couple’s house when they left, stealing cash to purchase alcohol. Instead of breaking the lock, he used a small rod to unlock it. He admitted to buying an expensive mobile phone with the money stolen from Nallasivam’s house.

An investigating officer noted that, as their neighbor, Manikandan could easily monitor the couple’s movements and target their home. He confessed to stealing nearly Rs 10,000, but police suspect the actual amount is higher.

Manikandan now faces theft charges and has been remanded in judicial custody after appearing before the relevant magistrate court. The investigation is ongoing to recover the stolen cash from Nallasivam’s home.

Read all the Latest India News here