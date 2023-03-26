CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nepal Aviation Removes ATCs Over 'Traffic Conflict' Incident Involving Air India Plane
Nepal Aviation Removes ATCs Over 'Traffic Conflict' Incident Involving Air India Plane

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 13:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The said air traffic conflict incident took place between Air India and Nepal Airlines on March 24, the tweet by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (Representative photo: IANS)

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal on Sunday said that Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in a “traffic conflict’ incident involving an Air India plane have been removed.

The said air traffic conflict incident took place between Air India and Nepal Airlines on March 24, the tweet by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Air Traffic Controllers have been removed from active control position until further notice.

As per unconfirmed reports, a mid-air collision between an Air India and a Nepal Airlines plane was averted as the warning systems alerted the pilots when the two aircraft came close.

More details and official statements on the incident are awaited.

first published:March 26, 2023, 12:49 IST
last updated:March 26, 2023, 13:05 IST