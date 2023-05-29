'Never Heard His Name': Parents of Victim Stabbed to Death in Delhi; Accused's Landlord Says No History of Fights

“I had never heard his name before," said the father of the 16-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed 34 times and bludgeoned to death by accused Sahil in the Shahbad dairy area in the Outer North District of Delhi. According to police, the victim and the accused were in a “relationship" but had a quarrel a day ahead of the murder.

The shocking murder of the minor on Sunday which was captured on CCTV camera shows the victim being stabbed repeatedly while people can be seen passing by, staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the accused. The clip went viral on social media on Monday. The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street.

Speaking to reporters, the victim’ father said the family was alerted about the incident and a crowd had surrounding the area. He said a relative went to check and later called him saying that she has died. “I went and identified my daughter."

The condition of her body was extremely distressing, he said adding that the girl was knifed so many times in the stomachs that her internal organs were out. “My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces."

He further said the police had already reached the spot.

On being asked about the alleged “relationship" the victim had with the accused and a argument on Saturday, the minor’s father said he has never heard of Sahil. “I had never heard his name before," he said.

The victim’s mother echoed his statement and said she also never saw Sahil. “We demand justice for our daughter," she added.

Sahil, a mechanic employed at an AC and fridge repairs shop, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Police said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, reports said.

Meanwhile, Sahil’s landlord, in Jain Colony Barwala, Prahladpur said the accused had been staying at his building for the last two years along with his family and never had any fights with anyone.

“Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father’s name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighbourhood here," he said.

Minor Stabbed 34 Times: Post Mortem Report

According to the post-mortem report, the 16-year-old victim suffered 34 stab wounds inflicted by a sharp object. Additionally, her skull was found to be ruptured, resulting from blunt injuries caused by a stone slab.

Following the completion of the post-mortem examination, the victim’s body was cremated in accordance with the necessary procedures.