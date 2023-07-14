'New Chapter in India's Space Odyssey': Prez Murmu, PM Modi Among Others Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Best wishes and praises started to pour in as India launched its ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Friday amid cheers as thousands of spectators witnessed India’s historic feat.

President Droupadi Murmu was among the first Indian leaders to congratulate ISRO for its exceptional achievement.

Taking to Twitter, President Murmu wrote, “India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. My heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation’s unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology—my best wishes for the success of the lunar mission."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also turned cheerleader for ISRO amid the historic launch and termed it “a new chapter in India’s space odyssey."

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the scientists of ISRO and said their efforts will be remembered by posterity.

India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish." He wrote, “

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the Chandrayaan-3 Mission launch “a perfect example of the excellence of India’s scientists and technicians adding that the country is proud of them.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while sharing stage with ISRO Chairman S Somnath said the launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a moment of glory for India.

“ After Chandrayaan-3 ‘s successful launch into orbit, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, “…This is a moment of glory for us, a moment of glory for India and moment of destiny for all of us…I must thank team ISRO for making India proud. I also thank PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the doors of Sriharikota and enabling India’s space sector…" he said while addressing the media.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also applauded this feat and said the Chandrayaan mission would pave the way for discoveries and advancements.

Congress Supremo Mallikarjun Kharge also celebrated the Chandrayaan-3 launch and congratulated ISRO on behalf of his party.

Our collective happiness is Over the Moon !! Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of Chandrayaan3 Mission. We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable achievement. On behalf of the Congress party, we express our sincere gratitude to the extraordinary team at Isro." In a heartfelt note, Kharge wrote, “

Veteran Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also cheered for ISRO and said that the mission carried “dreams, pride and belief and 1.4 billion Indians."

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday launched its third lunar mission-Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket.