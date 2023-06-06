New Conversion 'Game Plan'? 4 Kids Influenced to Adopt Islam via Fortnite And Discord, Says Ghaziabad Police

Ghaziabad police says it has uncovered a new modus operandi with which young, impressionable children were influenced and then converted to Islam. The racket was exposed when the father of a juvenile filed a complaint in Ghaziabad’s police station alleging that his kid is offering namaz five times a day, and when he confronted the child, he got angry and said that he would leave the house and stay with the maulvi he was in touch with.

The accused whose digital name is Baddo used to spot young, impressionable kids while playing Fortnite, said officials. He would then allegedly tell the kids to recite verses of namaz to win the game, and as planned they would win. This made the children believe in the powers of the Quran and impressed them, they added.

Then these kids would be asked to join the online streaming-cum-chatting platform Discord, which allows its users to create servers and share content with each other. On Discord, these children would then allegedly watch videos of Zakir Khan, and when impressed, they were shown videos of Jaleel Imam.

Officials say till now four kids have been identified who were influenced and converted through this modus operandi.

The complainant alleges that his child used to leave the house five times a day without telling family members and wouldn’t answer his parents even upon asking. The father got suspicious when the kid began speaking extensively about Islam. The father then decided to follow him and saw him entering the mosque. When confronted, he allegedly got angry and told his father how Islam is the best religion. He was so influenced that he told his father he would leave the house and start staying with the maulvi and it was then that the father decided to file a complaint, say officials.

Two people have been arrested in the case so far. The first is the maulvi of Jama Masjid in sector 23 of Ghaziabad. His call records show that he was in touch with two kids and used to tell them about the timings of namaz, say officials. The other person is a man named Nanni (aka Abdur Rehman) who has also been taken into custody. He was allegedly the point person who used to speak to these kids. The main accused, who was operating from Mumbra near Mumbai, is still at large. A team of Ghaziabad police reached his residence but neither he nor any of his family members were found, and a manhunt has been launched.

Ghaziabad police suspect a larger conspiracy in the case and names of a few people operating from some European countries have also come up in the initial investigation. Officials are verifying more facts. Sources say the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office has taken cognisance of the incident and is monitoring the probe.