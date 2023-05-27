New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: New Sansad Will Make Every Indian Proud, Says PM Modi; Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Live now
New Parliament House News LIVE: The new Parliament House will make every Indian proud, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he gave a glimpse of the four-storey building through a video, which he will inaugurate on Sunday (May 28). The Prime Minister made a “special request” to people to re-share the video with their own voice-over which conveys their thoughts about the new structure that will replace the iconic circular building. He also asked the citizens to use #MyParliamentMyPride while posting the videos. Read More
A group of 270 eminent citizens, including former bureaucrats, ambassadors and veterans, on Friday condemned the Opposition for boycotting new Parliament building inauguration and claimed the “family-first” parties have come together to boycott all that represents India.
While it is a proud occasion for all Indians but opposition parties with their “skeletal arguments, immature, whimsy and hollow reasoning, and most of all flagrant display of non-democratic posturing, just don’t get it”, they said in a statement.
A democratically elected prime minister of India who has inspired a billion Indians with his authenticity, inclusive policies, strategic vision, commitment to deliver and most of all, his Indianness is “unpalatable to the Congress and other opposition parties”, they added. The signatories to the statement included 88 retired bureaucrats, 100 veterans and 82 academicians.
Expressing displeasure over the Congress’ stance on Sengol — the sceptre that will be placed in the new Parliament building in the national capital, the pontiff of a Tamil Nadu ‘math’ on Friday said “this is the same Sengol which was given in 1947 to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and it is the pride of Tamil Nadu”.
Speaking to reporters, the pontiff of Thiruvavuduthurai Adheenam (math), said: “We are disappointed by the lies that are being spread by some people. This is a great pride for Tamil Nadu. The Sengol went from Thiruvavuduthurai Adheenam, from Chola Nadu.”
“On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the Sengol once again. It will be installed in the new parliament building. We are happy. We have been invited to Delhi, and we will be going there,” he said.
The Central government will launch a special Rs 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday. READ MORE
Amid the controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Friday once again hit back at the BJP, saying that it is the ruling party which is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and the Constitution of the country.
Speaking to the media here, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said: “The BJP is entirely sabotaging the traditions of the country.”
Pointing out the traditions of Parliament, the Congress leader said “the President of India is the part and parcel of the Parliamentary system and the Parliament”.
With less than two days left for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of the four-storey building, saying that the new Parliament House will make every Indian proud.
PM Modi gave a glimpse of the new Parliament House through a video, which he will inaugurate on May 28, with a “special request”.
The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride. pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said all parliamentarians should welcome the construction of a new Parliament building.
The former Congress leader, however, added that the idea of the construction of a new Parliament building was first mooted during the time of the P V Narasimha Rao government, but was later sent to the cold storage. “It (the construction of a new Parliament building) is a good thing. It is a good Parliament (house). It was proposed during the Narasimha Rao government but it could not be done. Now that it has been constructed, all parliamentarians should welcome it,” Azad told reporters.
“I have no opposition to it,” he added.
“The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area,” the advisory said.
Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area, it added. Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.
“General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and helpline,” the advisory stated.
Around 60,000 Shram Yogis (labourers), who built the new Parliament building, will be felicitated by PM Modi on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. “Around 60,000 Shram Yogis have contributed to complete the construction of this Parliament building in record time. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament Building on 28 May. Prime Minister will honour these workers (shram yogis) at the inauguration,” Shah said. READ MORE
According to reports, the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in two phases. The event will include puja, installation of the ‘Sengol’, screening of two short films and release of a commemorative coin and stamp. The program will commence at 7:30 am with a havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) and puja (worship) near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. READ MORE
Built at a cost of Rs 971 crore, the new Parliament building is in a triangular shape and will house larger chambers for the legislature. The new Lok Sabha, based on India’s national bird peacock, will have a capacity of up to 888 seats. Based on India’s national flower ‘Lotus’, the new Rajya Sabha has the capacity of up to 384 seats. The Lok Sabha Hall will be able to accommodate up to 1,272 members at a time for joint sessions, according to centralvista.gov.in.
The inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building has been boycotted by 20 Opposition parties over the claims that the Central government “ignored” President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her to the function. These parties are Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, CPI-M, CPI, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK and RLD. Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend the event
At least 25 parties, including those in the ruling NDA alliance, have announced to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi on Sunday, May 28. NDA parties including BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), National People’s Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Jan-Nayak Party, AIADMK, IMKMK. AJSU, RPI, Mizo National Front, Tamil Maanila Congress, ITFT (Tripura), Bodo People’s Party, Pattali Makkal Kacchi, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Apna Dal and Assam Gan Parishad will be a part of the ceremony. READ MORE
Politics erupted over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 and many parties announced to boycott the event over the claims that the Central government “ignored” President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her to the function.
