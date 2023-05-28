New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to Open New Sansad Bhavan Today; Oppn Slammed for Boycotting Historic Event

Live now
New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday. The inaugural ceremony will begin with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers followed by the formal opening by Prime Minister Modi. Representatives of 25 political parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration. However, as many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the ceremony by PM Modi. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the new Parliament building as a “temple of democracy” and wished that it continues to strengthen India’s development trajectory and empower millions.
Modi, who had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag ‘MyParliamentMyPride’, also noted that through very emotional voiceovers, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people’s aspirations with more vigour.
Modi tagged posts by several well-known personalities and movie superstars on the new Parliament building, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The film stars posted on Twitter the video of the new Parliament building with their own voiceovers.
May this Temple of Democracy continue strengthening India’s development trajectory and empowering millions. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/hGx4jcm3pz
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023
Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi and multiple layers of barricades put in place as part of the robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, officials said. The wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, about two kilometres from Parliament, said that they will go ahead with their “Mahila Mahapanchayat” near the new building at any cost.
Police, however, said that no protester will be allowed to move towards the new Parliament building as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”. A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Delhi’s Ghazipur border at 10.30 am on Sunday and then enter the national capital to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmers will also enter Delhi from other border points. The agitating wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh who, they alleged, sexually harassed several women grapplers.
The new parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28. The inaugural ceremony will commence at 7:30 am with a havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) and puja (worship) near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.
India’s new parliament building, which is in the middle of a major controversy, features space for an expanded Lok Sabha based on India’s latest population figures. The new structure is seen as an indicator that the BJP will end the freeze on the number of members of the Lok Sabha if it were to come back to power in the Centre in 2024, according to a report by Scroll. For over 50 years, the number of members of the Lok Sabha has been frozen, given fears that the different growth rates of India’s states would upset the country’s federal balance. But if the BJP expands the number, the result would be a significant expansion in political power for the Hindi belt, given its high birth rates and a fall for South India, which has better-implemented family planning measures, the report said.
The Parliament House building construction was started in 1921 and commissioned in 1927. It is almost 100 years old and a Heritage Grade-I building. Over the years, the parliamentary activities and the number of people working therein and visitors have increased manifold. There is no record or document of the original design of the building. Therefore, the new constructions and modifications have been done in an ad-hoc manner, according to official website www.centralvista.gov.in. For example, two new storeys constructed in 1956 over the outer circular part of the building hid the dome of the Central Hall and changed the facade of the original building, the website says. Further, the coverings of Jaali windows have reduced the natural light in the halls of two houses of the Parliament. Therefore, it is showing signs of distress and over-utilization and is not able to meet the current requirements in terms of space, amenities and technology, it adds.
Vinesh Phogat on Friday said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attends the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, it will send a clear message about the state of affairs in the country. Top wrestlers including Vinesh and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding Singh’s arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, including a minor. As part of their fight against Singh, the protesting wrestlers will now hold a women’s Mahapanchayat before the new Parliament building on Sunday, the day of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If Brij Bhushan is there at the new Parliament on May 28, then the whole country will automatically get the message,” Vinesh said when asked what kind of message it will convey if WFI chief is present during the inauguration. “Whosoever is trying to save Brij Bhushan, is against us. I don’t know what is happening internally in the government but someone is trying to shield him and it is not right, he is harming the women of this country.”
Enhanced security measures have been implemented in Lutyens’ Delhi as preparations are underway for the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the elaborate event, which will be attended by numerous distinguished individuals. To ensure a safe environment, the police have issued a traffic advisory stating that the New Delhi district will be considered a controlled zone during this period, leading to restricted entry of vehicles.
The Central government will launch a special Rs 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new parliament building, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday.
One side of the coin will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with “Satyamev Jayate” engraved below it. The word “Bharat” in Devanagari script will be written on the left side and the word “India” in English on the right. The rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals will be written below the Lion Capital. READ MORE
“The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area,” the advisory said. Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area, it added. Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm. “General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and helpline,” the advisory stated.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has warned the Uttar Pradesh police that it should not harass the farmer leader wanting to enter Delhi for march today. “Because we will definitely go to Delhi, will not stop under any circumstances,” he said in a viral video.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union has decided to hold a panchayat on the Ghazipur border on Sunday. This panchayat will be in support of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.
BKU का ऐलान, Rakesh Tikait संग कल फिर दिल्ली कूच करेंगे किसान, pic.twitter.com/8ddd8CyeAg
— Yogender Ahlawat (@YogenderAhlawa7) May 27, 2023
The new parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Today, May 28. As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the ceremony. However, around 20 parties have decided to boycott the event.
The four-storey building, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore, has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.
Security has been stepped up in Lutyens’ Delhi ahead of the inauguration ceremony today which will be attended by many eminent personalities. Police have already issued a traffic advisory that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area for the period and entry of vehicles will be restricted.
The Parliament Building is located in a high-security area. Besides additional deployment, there is continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras, the police said.
While around 20 parties have announced a boycott of the ceremony, agitating wrestlers, who are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, are threatening to hold a protest meeting before the new Parliament building today.
As per the schedule, the first phase of the programme will commence at 7:30 am with a havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) and puja (worship) near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, among other dignitaries, will be present during this ceremony.
It will be followed by the installation of Sengol beside the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha between 8:30 am and 9:00 am.
At 9:30 am, a prayer meeting will be held, attended by Shankaracharya, scholars, pundits, and saints. Adi Shiva and Adi Shankara may also be worshipped during this prayer meeting.
The second phase of the program will begin around 12 noon with the national anthem, following which, two short films will be screened.
After that, the messages from the Vice President and the President will be read out by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also deliver a speech and a commemorative coin and stamp will be released during the event.
The program will conclude with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for approximately 2:30 pm.
The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties. The presence of these seven parties, which together account for 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha, will be a major relief for the BJP-led NDA. Their participation will also help the NDA blunt the Opposition’s charge that it is all a government event.
Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, Samajwadi Party (SP) and AAP, have jointly announced the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”. Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend the event.
The BRS is also unlikely to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building. BRS sources said that the party may not attend the inauguration. However, the reason is not known. The party has remained silent on the issue.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the Congress and others who gave the boycott call, saying the “boycott gang” is insulting the legacy of their own leaders and the freedom fighters. In a series of tweets, Puri cited an old article of Time Magazine published in 1947 which he said was a must-read for those who wish they had built the magnificent new Parliament instead of Prime Minister Modi.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also described as “unfortunate” the boycott decision and said there should be a limit to doing politics. He said the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be celebrated as a festival by the entire nation.
The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses the institution.
A group of 270 eminent citizens including former bureaucrats, ambassadors and veterans also condemned the opposition parties for their decision and claimed that all the “family-first” parties have come together to boycott all that represents India.