New Parliament Building Inauguration: Where and How to Watch LIVE Streaming

In a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the new Parliament building today, the ceremony for which will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in Lok Sabha by PM.

PM Modi on Saturday described the new Parliament building as a “temple of democracy" and wished that it continues to strengthen India’s development trajectory and empower millions.

Where to Watch New Parliament Building Inauguration live

The new Parliament building inauguration can be watched live on News18 and all other major news channels. For live updates, track News18.com.

People can tune in to Doordarshan (DD) channel and its official YouTube page to watch the live proceedings.

PM Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings. The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu, met PM Modi at his residence and handed him special gifts including ‘Sengols’ amid chanting of ‘mantras’.

Feel very blessed that I had the opportunity to welcome the respected Adheenams to my residence. pic.twitter.com/ozDvbDKQ8I— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

PM Modi had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag ‘MyParliamentMyPride’. He also noted that through very emotional voiceovers, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfil people’s aspirations with more vigour.

PM Modi tagged posts by several well-known personalities and movie superstars on the new Parliament building, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The film stars posted on Twitter the video of the new Parliament building with their own voiceovers.

In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan said, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one people Narendra Modi ji." “A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!" he tweeted with the hashtag ‘MyParliamentMyPride’.

Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride https://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Reacting to Khan’s tweet, PM Modi said, “Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity." Akshay Kumar said, “Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story." Reacting to his tweet, Modi said, “You have conveyed your thoughts very well.