New Rameswaram Railway Station To Look Like Ramanathaswamy Temple

Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district serves as the primary sacred destination for Hindus. Given its popularity among tourists, numerous devotees flock to this place daily. Consequently, a decision was taken to refurbish the old railway station to enhance the convenience of the visiting devotees. A substantial amount of Rs 90 crore was allocated for this renovation project.

On May 26, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project by laying the foundation stone through a video presentation. According to a press release from the Madurai Divisional Railway Manager’s office, the Southern Railway has commenced the renovation work at the railway station with the aim of providing a world-class environment and airport-like facilities to the devotees and tourists visiting the Rameswaram Railway Station.

Currently, the former entrance gate structure has been demolished and construction is underway for the new entrance building on the eastern and northern sides. Additionally, the foundation work for the residential building has been finished. As a result, there will soon be a separate entrance gate specifically for parcel traffic. It has been reported that the construction of the top floor of the parcel office has been finalised.

The primary objective of these renovations is to recreate the grandeur of and a way to look like the Ramanathaswamy Temple by installing pillars that closely resemble those found within the temple. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to establish an extra tourist destination for visitors to discover and explore.

The Rameswaram Railway Station is not only a functional transportation hub but it is also a popular tourist destination. Many people who visit Rameswaram make a point of visiting the station, as it is unique and beautiful.