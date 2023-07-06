News18 Afternoon Digest: NCP Entry Triggers Berth Pangs in Shinde Camp, CM Leaves President's Tour to Pacify Sena MLAs & Other Stories

In top news of the day, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed feet of Sidhi urination case victim, US-based tech giant Meta has officially released its new social media platform Threads, NCP vs NCP remained on and much more.

WATCH | MP CM Chouhan Washes Sidhi Pee Case Victim’s Feet, Says ‘I was Pained…’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met Dashrath Rawat and washed his feet at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal. This comes a day after the accused from Sidhi, Pravesh Shukla’s house was razed by authorities on Chouhan’s orders. READ MORE

NCP Entry Triggers Berth Pangs in Shinde Camp, CM Leaves President’s Tour to Pacify Sena MLAs

With Shiv Sena MLAs who have been awaiting cabinet berths for one year said to be upset with the sudden induction of Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the Chief Minister had to cut short his visit to Nagpur and rush to Mumbai to pacify his flock. READ MORE

Meet BJP’s 5 Rajya Sabha Probables for Its First Seat from West Bengal & Why They Made the Cut

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to get its first Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal when the six Upper House seats will be fought for on July 24. While the Trinamool Congress is expected to win five, it will be BJP’s first RS win from the state by virtue of having 77 MLAs (which has now come down to 70 due to defections). READ MORE

Salaar Teaser: Fan Spots MAJOR Clue Hinting At Biggest Crossover Between Prabhas, KGF Star Yash

Salaar teaser finally dropped on Thursday morning, with Prabhas taking over an avatar of “the most violent" man. The teaser, which released at 5:12am, has taken the internet by storm, quite literally. Prabhas fans are super duper excited to see their beloved star in hardcore action mode in Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE. READ MORE

What Is Meta’s Threads And How To Use It: A Step-By-Step Guide

US-based tech giant Meta has officially released its new social media platform Threads for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. Threads was originally scheduled to launch on Thursday evening, but the company decided to release it early. READ MORE

‘Mehnat Karega, Aur Achha Karne ki Koshish Karega’: Rinku Unfazed by WI Snub, Says Coach | Exclusive

How Indian Premier League (IPL) can bring the entire world to someone’s feet? Ask Rinku Singh. From just another cricketer from the streets of Aligarh to claiming the title – ‘Lord’, the 25-year-old saw it all in a span of two months when he toured different parts of India in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ jersey. And the night when he choked Yash Dayal with 5 consecutive sixes to hand a glorious victory to KKR, he was crowned as the ultimate superstar of Indian cricket with fans demanding a BCCI contract right away for the left-hander. READ MORE