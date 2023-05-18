Newborn Found Abandoned in Kerala

A newborn child was found abandoned in an uninhabited property in Thiruvalla in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Thursday morning, police said.

After hearing its cries, locals conducted a search in the unoccupied property owned by Georgekutty and came across the hapless child there in the morning.

After being informed by people, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the one-day-old child to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable now.

“The baby is hospitalised and there is no issue with his health as of now," a police officer told PTI.

A probe is underway to ascertain who dumped the baby in the isolated area and efforts are on to trace its parents, they added.