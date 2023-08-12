News 18 Evening Digest: Delhi Services Act & Data Protection Act Become Laws With President Murmu's Assent and Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Delhi Services Act and Data Protection Act becoming laws, Central Govvernment employees to soon get hike and other stories.

Delhi Services Act & Data Protection Act Become Laws with President Droupadi Murmu’s Approval

President Droupadi Murmu granted her approval to four bills that were passed during the monsoon session of the Parliament. The bills include: Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill. READ MORE

DCW Helpline Received Over 6 Lakh Calls in One Year, Domestic Violence Tops List

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has said that the commission’s 181 helpline received more than 6.30 lakh calls between July 2022 and July 2023. READ MORE

‘Shot My Wife. Won’t Be in Tomorrow’: Judge’s SMS to Coworkers after Killing Spouse

A judge from Southern California who is accused of killing his wife during a drunken rage texted his staff informing them that he committed a murder and he will not be showing up for work. He told them he would be behind bars for the crime he has committed. READ MORE

7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees To Soon Get 3% DA Hike

Even as inflation is getting hardened on the back of costly vegetables due to adverse climatic conditions, the government is expected to increase the dearness allowance (DA) by 3 percentage points to 45 per cent. The DA hike, likely to be announced soon, will be effective from July 1, 2023. READ MORE

Sidharth Malhotra Says ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ In His Note On 2 Years Of Shershaah; Kiara Advani Reacts

Two years ago, Sidharth Malhotra embarked on a journey that not only enriched his career but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Portraying the iconic Captain Vikram Batra was a rare opportunity that allowed him to delve deep into the life of a true hero. Sidharth’s commitment to his role was evident as he immersed himself in the character, channeling Batra’s spirit, courage, and dedication. READ MORE

Barcelona Set To Restart Negotiations For Man City’s Joao Cancelo

Just when it seemed like the Joao Cancelo rumours had died, they are once again back on the radar for all to witness. READ MORE