Three men posing as journalists shot dead dreaded gangster Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf while being taken for medical examination in Prayagraj late on Saturday. Sources told News18 that it’s the work of an opponent gang, possibly Abu Salem’s as mafia-turned-politician was in touch with him.

The shooting comes two days after Atiq’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Jhansi. “The shooter, identified as Lavkesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny, came in disguise as media persons. The assailants portrayed as if they were trying to take the gangsters’ bytes. However, when Atiq was talking about Guddu Muslim (another accused in Umesh Pal murder case), they fired from a close range at Atiq (60) and Ashraf, who fell to the ground," Prayagraj commissioner Ramit Sharma said, adding that a journalist was also injured in the incident.

The accused, said to be between 20 and 25 years years of age, aimed at Atiq’s head and fired 10 rounds. Police soon overpowered the assailants and they were arrested, Sharma further said.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings. There clearly seems to be a plan and a recee behing the killing as assailants came posing as journalists complete with a camera and mic, a source said.

May be the assailants had seen how media had access to Atiq and Ashraf on various occasions during police custody. Atiq, in the past, had also told media that he was alive only due to presence of media in his police convoy, a source said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is holding a meeting with all the top officials as questions are being raised over the sensational murder in presence of policemen. Sources told News18 that principal secretary to CM Yogi, Sanjay Prasad, is likely to leave for Prayagraj.

At least 17 policemen deployed in security of Atiq Ahmed have been suspended. Section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh, while police is on route march in Prayagraj’s Chakiya area. An announcement has been made for people to stay at home.

The Abu Salem Angle

Reports had earlier stated that henchmen of don Abu Salem have come under STF scanner for “sheltering and providing money" to Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and Ghulam, while they were on the run after killing Umesh Pal on February 24.

A report in Times of India quoted STF sources as saying that on the top of the list are henchmen of Salem who had helped Atiq earlier. An STF team will coordinate with the Maharashtra police to track all those who helped the duo in evading arrest.

The report also quoted a senior official, who has been working on the case since February 24, as saying: “STF had made first breakthrough when it had arrested Atiq’s brother-in-law Akhlaq and got the footage in which he is spotted making payments to the aides of the don."

Some suspects have been zeroed in from Delhi and Mumbai. “We are also coordinating with the agencies in Rajasthan, West Bengal and with police of bordering districts," an officer was quoted.

News18 had earlier on Saturday reported Atiq and Ashraf were being interrogated over possession of arms and its “Pakistan connection“. The UP ATS was probing a terror angle and had been posing questions related to it. The officers were supposed to take the gangsters to an undisclosed location by late evening to study the areas used by them.

BJP workers in Kanpur celebrate by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. They also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Yogi Adityanath ki Jai’.

