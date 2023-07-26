CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsSeema HaiderTelangana Bandh
Home » India » Weather Update: Noida Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains, Cars Inundated; Flash Flood Alert in K'taka
1-MIN READ

Weather Update: Noida Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains, Cars Inundated; Flash Flood Alert in K'taka

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 07:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Visuals from Noida showed hundreds of vehicles submerged in water (L) and waterlogged road in Delhi. (Twitter: ANI and @SarkariHelpline)

Visuals from Noida showed hundreds of vehicles submerged in water (L) and waterlogged road in Delhi. (Twitter: ANI and @SarkariHelpline)

Rain News Updates: The district administration in Raigad has also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday, July 26, in view of the 'red' alert

Rain News Updates: A potential flash flood warning has been issued for parts of coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka, prompting the Siddaramaiah-government to declare holiday for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is “well prepared to tackle the issues on ground". He advised residents to adhere to the instructions of the local administration.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, the district administration in Raigad has also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday, July 26, in view of the ‘red’ alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain Situation in Other States:

• Delhi, Noida and other regions of the national capital woke up to rains on Wednesday. Visuals from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida showed hundreds of vehicles submerged in water as the Eco-Tech area was flooded due to rise in water levels of Hindon river.

• The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Delhi-NCR for the next two to three hours. In view of the weather condition, office-goers are likely to face inconvenience in travelling.

• The IMD has also issued a ‘red’ alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

About the Author
Sumedha Kirti
Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University's Mi...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. karnataka
  3. mumbai
first published:July 26, 2023, 07:36 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 07:43 IST