Weather Update: Noida Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains, Cars Inundated; Flash Flood Alert in K'taka

Rain News Updates: A potential flash flood warning has been issued for parts of coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka, prompting the Siddaramaiah-government to declare holiday for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the government has reviewed the risk prone areas and is “well prepared to tackle the issues on ground". He advised residents to adhere to the instructions of the local administration.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, the district administration in Raigad has also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday, July 26, in view of the ‘red’ alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain Situation in Other States:

• Delhi, Noida and other regions of the national capital woke up to rains on Wednesday. Visuals from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida showed hundreds of vehicles submerged in water as the Eco-Tech area was flooded due to rise in water levels of Hindon river.

• The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Delhi-NCR for the next two to three hours. In view of the weather condition, office-goers are likely to face inconvenience in travelling.

• The IMD has also issued a ‘red’ alert for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.