News18 Afernoon Digest: Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet Reshuffle; Maha 2019 Coup and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Arvind Kejriwal’s reshuffle and the 2019 political coup in Maharashtra in other top stories.

Atishi Shoots Up to No 2 Position in Delhi Cabinet as Arvind Kejriwal Hands Her Top Portfolios in Reshuffle

READ MORE In the third reshuffle in four months, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has given Atishi the charge of Finance, Planning and Revenue. The total number of ministries and departments under her has shot up to 10 from six just four months ago when she was inducted.

Akshay Kumar is back with a new movie under the Housefull franchise. On Friday, the actor left everyone surprised when he announced the fifth instalment of the film. Sharing the news, Akshay officially launched the poster and announced the release date of the film. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is all set to sparkle your Diwali in 2024 with a promise of a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave you in stitches. READ MORE

When Cola Meets Ketchup: Pepsi’s New ‘Colachup’ Makes Internet Scream ‘For Real?’

The culinary world has always been full of surprising and unique creations, and recently, a well-known beverage brand decided to push the boundaries even further. Pepsi, the renowned soft drink giant, made waves with its latest innovation: Pepsi Colachup. READ MORE