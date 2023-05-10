News18 Afternoon Digest: 21% Votes Polled Till 11 AM in Karnataka Election 2023 And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the Karnataka Assembly elections. In other news, we are looking at by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab and 4 Assembly seats in Meghalaya, Odisha, and UP.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: 21% Votes Polled Till 11 am, Political Bigwigs, Kannada Actors Cast Vote; Cong’s Siddaramaiah Says It’s His Last Poll

The people of Karnataka have started voting in the high-octane assembly polls to elect their representatives for the 224 constituencies today. Till 11 am, 21% of votes have been polled in the state. Many top leaders have urged citizens to come out and vote in favour of the right government. READ MORE

Bypolls LIVE Updates: Over 17% Voter Turnout for Jalandhar LS Seat; 19-20% in 3 Assembly Seats in Odisha, UP & 26% in Meghalaya So Far

The bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, and four Assembly seats in UP, Odisha and Meghalaya are underway. Voting has begun for Punjab’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha Seat, the Assembly seats of Swar and Chhanbey in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya. READ MORE

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-PM Likely to Remain in Custody for 4-5 Days, Party Calls for Nationwide Protests

Former PM Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for protests across the country on Wednesday and said that it would appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court. Imran Khan will appear in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters on Wednesday to answer graft charges. READ MORE

Cash-Strapped Go First Cancels All Flights Till May 19, NCLT Admits Insolvency Plea

Cash-strapped airline Go First on Wednesday announced that all of its flights are cancelled until May 19, citing “operational reasons," while the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted its voluntary petition to begin insolvency resolution proceedings. READ MORE

PM Launches Multi-crore Projects in Rajasthan; Modi, CM Gehlot Share Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. He also addressed a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in the Sirohi district. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was also in attendance. READ MORE

Has Naga Chaitanya Reached Out To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Divorce? Custody Actor REACTS

Last year, rumours did the rounds claiming that Naga Chaitanya and his father, actor Nagarjuna reached out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu following her Myositis diagnosis. Although there was no confirmation, the rumours spread like wildfire. In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked if he reached out to Samantha as a friend following her health issues or even post the release of Shaakuntalam, the Custody star tactfully avoided the question. READ MORE

