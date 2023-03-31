News18 Afternoon Digest | 3,095 New Covid Cases in India; Ram Navami Mishaps Kill 38 in MP & Rajasthan & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon digest we are covering concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in India. In other news, we have Congress’ latest attack on Prime Minister Modi over the constriction of the new parliament building.

Covid ‘Incidental’ in Delhi Deaths, ‘Fast’ XBB Behind Spread, Says CM; 3,095 New Cases in India

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that “100% cases" of Covid-19 are sent for genome sequencing. He added that that the surge is driven by the XBB variant of the coronavirus and its sub-variants. READ MORE

Ram Navami Mishaps Kill 38 in MP & Rajasthan; Violent Clashes in Bengal, Maha, K’taka | Updates

Ram Navami was celebrated with grand processions and special pujas on Thursday. However, the festivities were marred by the deaths of several devotees in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Clashes and arson were also reported in some parts of the country. READ MORE

In Jail for 1988 Road Rage Case, Navjot Singh Sidhu Likely to be Released Tomorrow

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may walk out of the Patiala jail on Saturday as he nears completion of the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. READ MORE

‘Qaidi Number D17052’: Atiq Ahmed’s New Identity in Sabarmati Prison Involves Uniform, Relocation of Cell

‘Qaidi number D17052’ is the new identity of dreaded gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who — in a criminal career spanning 44 years and over 120 cases — was convicted for the first time on Tuesday and awarded life term for the 2006 abduction of now-deceased Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. READ MORE

‘Colossal Waste of Money’: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh Calls New Parliament Building PM Modi’s ‘Personal Vanity Project’

Calling it a “waste of money", Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday once again took a jibe at the construction of the new parliament building. Ramesh claimed the new parliament building is nothing but a “personal vanity project" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Delhi: 6 Shastri Park Residents Killed as Mosquito Coil Turns Room into Gas Chamber

At least six people of a family, including a toddler, were found dead in their house in Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Friday morning. As per prima facies, the deceased died due to suffocation, police said. READ MORE

Donald Trump Indicted: All That Happened in 2006, the Hush Money Case and Who is Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump has become the first former US president to be charged with a crime after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign. READ MORE

Naga Chaitanya’s Affair Began 11 Months After Divorce from Samantha; Dating Sobhita for 6 Months?

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been making headlines for his alleged romance with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Are Getting Married, Harrdy Sandhu Confirms; Wishes Couple

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding is “happening," according to Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu. Harrdy said that he is glad that Parineeti is “finally getting settled in life". Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu worked together in the 2022 spy-thriller Code Name: Tiranga. READ MORE

KKR Team Preview IPL 2023: Franchise Banking on Nitish Rana’s Energy, Chandrakant Pandit’s Brilliance

It’s been almost a decade since Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their last Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Back in 2014, a Gautam Gambhir-led side defeated Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by three wickets to win their second title. Since then, the franchise saw multiple changes in their leadership setup but the quest to get the third trophy in its cabinet continues. As the new season is set to unfold, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise will try out its luck once again and give its best possible shot at winning the title. READ MORE

