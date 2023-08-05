News18 Evening Digest: Accounts of Eyewitnesses on Jagdish Tytler in CBI Chargesheet And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on thr Jagdish Tytler case, Massive landslide hits Rudraprayag and other stories.

‘Jagdish Tytler Told Mob to First Kill Sikhs, Then Loot Shops’: Eyewitness Account in CBI Chargesheet | Exclusive

“Jagdish Tytler came out of the car and instigated the mob to first kill Sikhs…” an eyewitness reportedly recounted to the Central Bureau of Investigation as per the agency’s chargesheet against the Congress leader in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. CNN-News18 has accessed a copy of the chargesheet. READ MORE

Uttarakhand: 3 Dead, 17 Missing As Massive Landslide Hits Rudraprayag; Traffic Movement Disrupted

At least three died while 17 people were left injured after a massive landslide and flash floods hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag officials, police said on Saturday. READ MORE

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Jailed For Three Years in Toshakhana Reference Case, Fined PKR 1 Lakh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment in the Toshakhana case on Saturday by a Pakistan court. He has also been disqualified for five years which means he may not be able contest in the upcoming polls. READ MORE

Ukraine Conflict: India at the High Table of Peace Talks

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is currently in Jeddah participating in a Saudi-led peace effort to end the Ukraine crisis. Repeated invitations for India to attend such significant events related to global peace underscore its escalating status as an international powerhouse. Previously, India was a guest at the G7 summit in Tokyo, where the Ukraine issue was a central topic. READ MORE

Sushmita Sen Recalls Being Trolled For Taali Poster, Says ‘People Writing Chhakka…’ | Exclusive

The teaser of Taali, which was recently unveiled, has won Sushmita Sen heaps of praises for her portrayal of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant. Based on the latter’s life, the web series chronicles Shreegauri’s daring transformation, incredible motherhood and iconic battle that led to the inclusion of the third gender on every official document in India. However, Sushmita reveals that she was immensely trolled when the first look of her from the series was unveiled. READ MORE

Australian Open: HS Prannoy Beats Compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to Books Spot in Final

India’s HS Prannoy defeated his compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to book their place in the final of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Sydney on Saturday. READ MORE