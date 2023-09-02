News18 Afternoon Digest: Aditya L1 Launch; G-20 Dress Rehearsal and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the launch programme of ISRO’s Sun exploration mission Aditya L1; G-20 Summit final dress rehearsals and other top stories.

Aditya L1 Launch: After Successful Lift Off, Spacecraft in Orbit Now; PM Lauds ISRO

Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation has launched its new mission, Aditya-L1, to study the Sun at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. READ MORE

G20 Summit: Full Dress Rehearsal Begins in Delhi | Check Traffic Advisory, Security & Other Details

The Delhi Police traffic unit on Saturday conducted the full dress carcade rehearsal for the upcoming G20 Summit at Delhi’s Kartavya Path route. In view of the dress rehearsal, the commuters have been advised to use metro services instead of using roads to commute during the day. READ MORE

Rajasthan Woman ‘Paraded Naked’ by Husband, CM Gehlot Reaches Pratapgarh Amid Attack by BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday arrived in Pratapgarh district’s Dhariyawad after a video of a 21-year-old tribal woman being stripped naked and paraded sent shockwaves in the state. The CM is likely to announce compensation. READ MORE

Where is Atiq Ahmed’s Wife? Police on the Hunt With Cops Dressed as Auto Drivers & Milkmen, Tech Vigil

Where is Shaista Parveen. The question still haunts UP Police as it has been more than 180 days since the wife of murdered mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed — who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head and declared ‘mafia’ by UP Police — is absconding. READ MORE

Pakistanis Just Made Hilarious Attempt at ‘Landing’ on Moon, This Viral Video is ‘Proof’

Chandrayaan-3 created history when it successfully landed on the southern pole of the Moon on August 23. The world couldn’t help but notice Pakistan’s reaction to this monumental event, which quickly became a trending topic on social media. READ MORE

GST Collections In August 2023 Grow 11% To Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore: Official Data

GST collections in August 2023 jumped 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.59 lakh crore, according to the official data released on Friday. Earlier in the day, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told PTI that the growth in GST revenue is on the back of increased compliance and less evasion. READ MORE