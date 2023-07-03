News18 Afternoon Digest: All Rules To be Considered Before Final Call In NCP Matters, Says Maha Speaker And Other Top Stories

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: All Rules To be Considered Before Final Call In NCP Matters, Says Speaker; Sharad Pawar’s Show of Strength in Karad

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar claimed control over the party and became the second deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Congress on Monday said the move was expected but was delayed as Sharad Pawar’s nephew was negotiating with the ruling NDA coalition for the seat of Chief Minister. READ MORE

‘Nothing Detected’: Delhi Police on Drone Over PM Modi’s Residence

Delhi Police received a call on Monday morning regarding the sighting of a drone over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, which is a no-fly zone. Police received the call at around 5 am. READ MORE

Human Error, Not Sabotage Led to Deadly Balasore Train Accident That Killed Over 290, Suggests Rly Report

Ruling out the possibility of “sabotage” as suggested by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the initial days of inquiry, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has claimed that it was human error that led to the deadly Balasore train accident, officials aware of the development told News18. READ MORE

Bihar 19 Days, Bengal 17 Days: How Heatwaves Scorched 10 States in June Despite Monsoon Onset

Despite the onset of monsoon rains, intense and prolonged heat waves scorched major parts of India in June, with states like Bihar and West Bengal bearing its brunt for nearly 19 days. Temperatures climbed to 43℃ and settled there for days, fuelling dangerous heat and humidity across the region. READ MORE

Ajit Pawar’s ‘Maha’ Revolt Puts BJP Firmly in Driver’s Seat, Strength in Assembly Gives it Absolute Power

It is the BJP’s sweet revenge in Maharashtra: two splits in 12 months, and putting a big question mark on the leadership of two major political parties of the state – Shiv Sena and NCP. Now, the saffron camp has absolute power for a makeover in the state’s political circles when seen in the context of numbers in the legislative assembly. READ MORE

Domestic Air Travel Finally Gets Cheaper After Price Spike In May-June

With the onset of the southwest monsoon winds in India, a new travel season brings promising news for budget-conscious travellers. After elevated domestic airfares during May and early June, there has been a noticeable change in the trend. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Exits Jee Le Zara After Priyanka Chopra; Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani To Replace Them?

Rumours are rife that Katrina Kaif has also backed out of Farhan Akhtar’s ambitious movie Jee Le Zara after Priyanka Chopra’s reported departure from the film. Though there’s been no official confirmation regarding Katrina’s exit, a new report has suggested that the actress has opted out of the movie. READ MORE