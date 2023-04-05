News18 Afternoon Digest: Amid Kiccha Sudeep Campaigning for BJP Reports, Actor's Rule of Joining Politics Statement Goes Viral & Other Stories

In top stories of the day, accused in the Kerala train attack was held from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep rules of joining politics statement has gone viral and much more.

Kerala Train Attacker Held from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, Says ‘Was Asked to Set People on Fire’

A joint team of Central Intelligence and Maharashtra ATS nabbed Sharukh Saifi, the absconding accused in Kerala train fire case, from Ratnagiri Railway Station of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. READ MORE

Amid Kiccha Sudeep Campaigning for BJP Reports, Actor’s Rule of Joining Politics Statement Goes Viral

Rumour has it that Kiccha Sudeep is likely to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections taking place next month. The actor is said to announce his political plan on Wednesday, April 5. While all eyes are on the Kannada actor, his conversation about politics at CNN-News18 Bengaluru Townhall which took place earlier this year has resurfaced and is going viral now. READ MORE

‘We Should Thank Rahul As…’: Gadkari, Fadnavis Slam Congress Leader Over Savarkar Remarks

The Savarkar row in Maharashtra continues with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s latest attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his critical remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. READ MORE

Bollywood Tales of ‘Inteqam’ Gets Real. Chhattisgarh Man Gifts Ex Home Theatre with Bomb, Kills Her Husband

An estranged lover’s ‘revenge plan in a deadly home theatre’ killed a newly-married man and his brother, while seriously injuring five others. The incident took place at Chamari village in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district. READ MORE

Trump ‘Tried to Cover Up’ Extramarital Affair With a Porn Star. But Did It Matter to His Supporters?

The cover-up is always worse than the crime, and the saying turned true for Donald Trump. Trump has become the first US president — former or current — to be charged with a crime. And in the end, the case isn’t about the tawdry details of the hush-money payments. It isn’t about the porn actor — Stormy Daniels — or Trump’s acrimonious relationship with his onetime lawyer-turned-government witness, Michael Cohen. READ MORE

‘Jo Upar Jaata Hai, Woh Neeche Bhi Aata Ha’: Rishabh Pant Watches DC From Sidelines as Road to Recovery Continues

“Jo upar jaata hai, wo neeche bhi aata hai,” Rishabh Pant quipped to veteran DDCA scorer Deepa as he made his way down from the viewing gallery from where he watched the IPL 2023 contest between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. READ MORE

Adipurush in BIG Trouble After New Complaint Filed Over Poster of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer

The makers of Adipurush have landed in a big trouble after a police complaint was filed against them in Mumbai for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in the film’s new poster. The complaint was registered by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Mumbai High Court Advocates - Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra at Sakinaka police station against the producers, artist and director Om Raut, according to a report in India Today.co.in. The complainant described himself as a preacher of Sanatan Dharma. READ MORE

