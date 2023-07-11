News18 Afternoon Digest: Article 370 Comes Back in SC After 3 Years, Hearing From Aug 2 And Other Top Stories

Hello Readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Article 370 making a comeback in SC after 3 years, Maharashtra politics and more among the top stories.

Article 370 Back in SC After 3 Yrs, Hearing to Begin on Aug 2; Activist Shehla Rashid Pulls Out From Case

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday took up a batch of pleas challenging abrogation of the Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the state’s bifurcation into two Union territories. READ MORE

Caught on CCTV: Bus-Car Collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Kills 6, Child Critically Injured

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad claimed the lives of at least six people on Tuesday. The driver of the bus, which was coming from the wrong direction, has been arrested. According to the police, the TUV had eight passengers, six of whom are dead, and two are in critical condition. READ MORE

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Merit to Decide Portfolios, Says Samant Amid Buzz of Discontent

Allotment of portfolios in Maharashtra cabinet expansion will be done according to the merit of the aspirants, the state’s Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said on Tuesday amid reports of discontent among party MLAs who had been waiting for cabinet berths since 2022 but may now have to give way to newly inducted NCP legislators. READ MORE

OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva, Comes To Pankaj Tripathi’s Rescue; Watch

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 teaser is finally out. Akshay returns to the OMG franchise 11 years after OMG – Oh My God! released. As the posters have already revealed that Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva. However, this time around, instead of Paresh Rawal, we’ve got Pankaj Tripathi playing a vital role. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. The OMG 2 teaser gives fans a sneak peek into the film. READ MORE

New York Floods: Cars Submerged, Roads Blocked, People Stranded After Flash Floods in US; Flights, Trains Cancelled

New York remained inundated on the second day after severe flash flooding in Hudson Valley as officials estimated that the damage would likely run into the tens of millions of dollars. READ MORE

After Asia Cup Fiasco, Pakistan Likely to Push For ODI World 2023 Games to be Played at Neutral Venue

As per the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports), Ahsan Mazari, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) acting chairman, Zaka Ashraf will be pushing for the country’s ODI World Cup 2023 matches to be held at neutral venues, during the ICC meetings in Durban this week. READ MORE