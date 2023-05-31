News18 Afternoon Digest: Athletes to Return Awards If Peace Not Restored in Manipur; Wrestlers Gave Medals to Tikait, Says WFI Chief & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the union home minister’s visit to Manipur as violence in the state claimed 80 lives. In other news, we are looking at the latest developments in the protest by wrestlers.

Manipur Violence: Last Day of Amit Shah’s Visit Today; Athletes Threaten to Return Awards If Peace Not Restored

In his efforts to bring back peace in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the northeastern state on Tuesday and directed the concerned security officers to strictly deal with any activity disturbing peace in the region. He also met various Meitei and Kuki groups, which expressed their commitment to peace and assured that they would work for restoring normalcy in the trouble-torn state. READ MORE

Wrestlers Protest Updates: Athletes Gave Medals to Tikait Instead of Ganga, Says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan

The wrestlers returned on Tuesday without immersing their medals in the Ganges in Haridwar after some Khap and political leaders managed to convince them not to take such an extreme step. The day, however, was not devoid of any drama. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi in California: Congress Leader Cannot Digest ‘PM Modi is The Boss’, Says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “Insulting" India on “foreign soil" by “mocking" the installation of ‘Sengol’ (sceptre) in the new Parliament. Gandhi, who is on a six-day visit to the US, while addressing the Indian diaspora in San Francisco, took a swipe at the BJP-led Central government and said the inauguration of Sengol in the new Parliament was “drama" executed to “divert people" from the real issues. READ MORE

Delhi Murder: Victim’s ‘Ex-bf’ Praveen, Friend Jhabru & Main Accused Sahil | Key Individuals in Shahbad Dairy Case

The brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl by a 20-year-old youth has sent shockwaves through Delhi. The gruesome incident was captured on camera, with police stating that the perpetrator allegedly stabbed the minor multiple times and crushed her head with a boulder in the Shahbad Dairy area. READ MORE

The Curious Case of a Famous Sweets Shop, CM Eknath Shinde’s Daughter-in-law & A Demolition

A portion of a famous sweets shop in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s constituency Thane was suddenly demolished a few days ago. There was not much reason why this should have made news beyond Thane in ordinary circumstances but a political slugfest over the action grabbed eyeballs. READ MORE

Yellow Alert Issued as Rain Continues in Delhi; Bengaluru, 10 Other Karnataka Districts on Alert

Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning on Wednesday as the weather department issued a ‘yellow’ alert and warned of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rains. Partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers are expected during the day. READ MORE

After Shahbad Dairy Case, Video From Surat of Man Repeatedly Stabbing Daughter Goes Viral | Details

After the shocking Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder came to fore, another horrific video said to be from Gujarat’s Surat of a man stabbing multiple times his 19-year-old daughter is being widely circulated on social media. READ MORE

Varun Dhawan Says Vicky Kaushal ‘Pretended’ To Be Sara Ali Khan’s Friend For Film Promotions; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all set to star in the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the promotions are already on in full swing. The trailer of this romantic comedy has received love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans. READ MORE

Kangana Makes Shocking Claim After Priyanka Talks About ‘Pay Gap’, Says ‘A-listers Did Films For…’

Kangana Ranaut took a potshot at Priyanka Chopra and other A-list actress while talking about pay gap in Bollywood. The actress shared a video of her Fashion co-star talking about pay disparity in the industry on her Instagram Stories and claimed that Kangana was the first warrior of pay gap in Bollywood while her contemporaries did ‘films for free’ and offered ‘other favours.’ READ MORE

Who is Rivaba Jadeja? Here’s All You Need To Know About Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife

Ravindra Jadeja set the stage on fire in the mega 2023 Indian Premier League final as he stood tall when the odds were going against Chennai Super Kings and smashed 10 runs off the last two balls to outclass Gujarat Titans. Jadeja performed consistently well for CSK in IPL 2023 and he etched his name in history with the winning shot on the fine leg which helped Chennai become the five-time IPL champions. READ MORE

top videos

Gold Rates Decline In India Today; Check 22 Carat Price In Your City On May 31

Gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities, but again saw a declining trend. At around 09.30 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,490 (yesterday Rs 60,600). The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,450 (yesterday Rs 55,550). On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 76,800 per kilo (yesterday Rs 72,600). Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals. READ MORE