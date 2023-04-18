News18 Afternoon Digest: Bhatinda Military Station killings, Apple Store Launch and more

In today’s afternoon digest, we bring you the latest updates on gangster Atiq Ahmad’s controversial killing, the Apple store launch and more.

Unnatural Sex Demand Behind Killing of 4 Jawans at Bathinda Military Station: Punjab Police Sources | Exclusive

The Army guard, who has been arrested for killing four soldiers at a military station in Punjab, took the extreme step over their demand for unnatural sex, top sources in the Punjab Police told CNN-News18. The sources said accused Mohan Desai, who killed the four jawans on April 12 with an INSAS rifle at Bathinda military station, was upset with them over their continuous demand for sex.

Apple Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Opens Doors To First Apple Store In India At Mumbai’s BKC; Watch Video

The Apple BKC store officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday. Located in the Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex, the store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook stepped out of the Mumbai store and took selfies with the first Apple buyers who came in big numbers.

CBI Summons Abhishek in SSC Scam Case; TMC MP Terms It ‘Desperation’, ‘Contempt of Court’

CBI sources told CNN-News18 that the Supreme Court order supersedes any summons issued by the investigating officer. "The summons may have been formalised and dispatched before a copy of the SC stay reached the IO. As soon as the SC order copy is furnished, the summons will cease to be operational; that is the norm," said an official.

Sudan’s Two Powerful Generals Are Engaged in a Bloody Power Struggle. Here’s Why

The armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo are now fighting over several issues and have halted the process for a return to the democratic transition.

Transgender Lexi Rodgers Barred From Australian Women’s Basketball Competition

A transgender athlete was barred Tuesday from playing in an Australian women’s competition, with the sport’s governing body acknowledging it had been a “complex area to navigate." Lexi Rodgers had applied to play for the Kilsyth Cobras in a lower-tier Victorian league, sparking debate over whether someone born biologically male should be allowed to compete against women.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Upset With Janhvi Kapoor for ‘IGNORING’ Her at Event; Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill's fans are not very impressed with Janhvi Kapoor after the Bollywood actress allegedly "ignored" the former Bigg Boss contestant at an award show recently. A video of Janhvi interacting with Pooja Hegde at the ceremony has emerged on social media. But what grabbed everyone's attention was the presence of Shehnaaz in the video. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen seated between Pooja and Janhvi and listening to them talking.

