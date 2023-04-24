News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP's Mega Outreach Programme for Muslims and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we bring the latest updates on BJP’s mega outreach programme for Muslims, India’s first water metro and other top stories.

The ‘Pasmanda Pasand’: With 4x Rise in Poll Tickets to Muslims, BJP’s Mega Outreach with CM Yogi Explained

In a boost to BJP’s Muslim outreach programme before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Monday kick start the campaign for the urban local body (ULB) elections from Saharanpur. The party is set to bring together its 14 Muslim candidates during the meeting. READ MORE

India’s 1st Water Metro, Church Leaders’ Meet: Booster for BJP, Details on PM Modi’s Kerala Trip; Traffic Curbs

The Kerala Police have imposed traffic restrictions in Kochi for the next two days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his two-day visit to the state on Monday. The trip will be marked by the foundation stone laying of various major development projects, a road show, a youth conclave and meeting bishops from various churches. READ MORE

Maharashtra: After Raut’s ‘Shinde Govt Will Collapse’ Prediction, Uddhav’s Big Claim on Elections

Maharashtra politics is taking an interesting turn every day. After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that the government will collapse within 15 days, his party supremo Uddhav Thackeray claimed elections can take place in the state anytime now. READ MORE

Nawazuddin’s Ex-Wife Aaliya on Going Public About Divorce: ‘I Wasn’t Allowed to Work’ | Exclusive

In an exclusive chat with News18, the Holy Cow (2022) producer, who is currently in Dubai with her kids, speaks about why she decided to take to social media to shed light on her marital issues with Nawazuddin. READ MORE

Louis Vuitton’s Bernard Arnault Auditions His Children, Takes Opinion To Run Luxury Empire

Bernard Arnault, the boss of luxury giant LVMH and the world’s richest man, reportedly meets his five children once a month for lunch at the headquarters of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. According to a report by Wall Street Journal, the meeting takes place inside a private dining room where Bernard Arnault discusses the strategy of the luxury business empire. READ MORE

The Sachin Tendulkar Interview, Part 2: ‘A Coin Cannot Decide The Destiny of That Game’

In the second part of the exclusive with NW18 Group Sports Editor K Shriniwas Rao, Tendulkar shared his thoughts on the changes made to the laws of the game in recent times and the future of the sport across formats. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here