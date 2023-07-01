News18 Afternoon Digest: Buldhana Road Crash Kills Over 25; France Riots Continue and Other Top Stories

The injured people are being treated at Buldhana Civil Hospital, police said (Image: News18)
We are also covering: France Burns for Fourth Night in a Row, Rioters as Young as 13 Years Held; 45,000 Cops Deployed | Updates; Families Affected by Bhangar Violence Have Only One Question: Will Panchayat Elections be Peaceful? and more
News18 accessed the state highway data that showed 358 accidents took place on Samruddhi Mahamarg between December 2022 and April 2023, of which 39 people were killed, 143 were critically injured and 236 people received minor injuries. READ MORE
France witnessed the fourth night of unabated violence even though the government said that the extent of the violence was comparatively lesser than what transpired in the previous three nights. The French government increased police presence and deployed over 45,000 officers to contain the riots instigated following the death of a teenager of Algerian descent named Nahel in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. READ MORE
The bereaved families in West Bengal’s Bhangar only want peace now. The rural belt in the South 24 Parganas district witnessed violent clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Indian Secular Front during the filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections on July 8. The unprecedented violence and arson left three dead and scores injured. READ MORE
In a bizarre incident, Rajasthan police in investigating a case where a man in Jodhpur, who survived a snakebite once, died a week later when he was once again bitten by a snake. On both occasions, forty-four-year-old Jasab Khan was reportedly bitten by a snake called ‘bandi’, which is a sub-species of viper usually found in the desert areas of Rajasthan. READ MORE
Ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history once again by clinching his second Diamond League title of the season on Friday. It was not an ideal start for Chopra at Lausanne as he committed a foul on the first throw which helped his rival Germany’s Julian Weber took an early lead with a brilliant throw of 86.20m. READ MORE
In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of a task. While their kiss caught everyone’s attention, Jad called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser’ later in the show. He was speaking to his co-contestant Avinash Sachdev, when he whispered, “She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." This left Pooja Bhatt disappointed and furious. READ MORE