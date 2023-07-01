CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: Buldhana Road Crash Kills Over 25; France Riots Continue and Other Top Stories
2-MIN READ

News18 Afternoon Digest: Buldhana Road Crash Kills Over 25; France Riots Continue and Other Top Stories

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 12:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The injured people are being treated at Buldhana Civil Hospital, police said (Image: News18)

We are also covering: France Burns for Fourth Night in a Row, Rioters as Young as 13 Years Held; 45,000 Cops Deployed | Updates; Families Affected by Bhangar Violence Have Only One Question: Will Panchayat Elections be Peaceful? and more

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Maharashtra’s Buldhana Road accident that killed over 25 people, France riots enter day 4 and other top stories.

Did Highway Hypnosis Kill 26 in Buldhana? News18 Accesses Data, Explains Accident Reason | EXCLUSIVE

News18 accessed the state highway data that showed 358 accidents took place on Samruddhi Mahamarg between December 2022 and April 2023, of which 39 people were killed, 143 were critically injured and 236 people received minor injuries. READ MORE 

France Burns for Fourth Night in a Row, Rioters as Young as 13 Years Held; 45,000 Cops Deployed | Updates

France witnessed the fourth night of unabated violence even though the government said that the extent of the violence was comparatively lesser than what transpired in the previous three nights. The French government increased police presence and deployed over 45,000 officers to contain the riots instigated following the death of a teenager of Algerian descent named Nahel in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. READ MORE

Families Affected by Bhangar Violence Have Only One Question: Will Panchayat Elections be Peaceful?

The bereaved families in West Bengal’s Bhangar only want peace now. The rural belt in the South 24 Parganas district witnessed violent clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Indian Secular Front during the filing of nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections on July 8. The unprecedented violence and arson left three dead and scores injured. READ MORE
Rajasthan Man Survives First Snake Bite, Dies When Gets Bitten Again After 5 Days
In a bizarre incident, Rajasthan police in investigating a case where a man in Jodhpur, who survived a snakebite once, died a week later when he was once again bitten by a snake. On both occasions, forty-four-year-old Jasab Khan was reportedly bitten by a snake called ‘bandi’, which is a sub-species of viper usually found in the desert areas of Rajasthan. READ MORE
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Winning 87.66m Throw at Lausanne
Ace India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history once again by clinching his second Diamond League title of the season on Friday. It was not an ideal start for Chopra at Lausanne as he committed a foul on the first throw which helped his rival Germany’s Julian Weber took an early lead with a brilliant throw of 86.20m. READ MORE
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Bashes Jad Hadid As He Calls Akanksha Puri ‘Bad Kisser’
In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of a task. While their kiss caught everyone’s attention, Jad called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser’ later in the show. He was speaking to his co-contestant Avinash Sachdev, when he whispered, “She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." This left Pooja Bhatt disappointed and furious. READ MORE

