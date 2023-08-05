News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Bulldozer' Action Continues in Haryana's Nuh And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Digest, we’re looking at ‘Bulldozer’ Action in Haryana’s Nuh. In other news, we’re also covering the ASI survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to determine if the 17th-century structure is built over a temple.

Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE: ‘Bulldozer’ Action Continues; Minister Anil Vij Call Clashes ‘Big Game Plan’

Days after communal violence in parts of Haryana, the (Bharatiya Janata Party) BJP-led government in the state adopted the bulldozer policy, popularised by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, with authorities razing about 250 shanties “illegal” immigrants, on encroached government land in Nuh’s Tauru town and other neighbouring areas. READ MORE

Gyanvapi Masjid: ASI Resumes Survey on Second Day, Exercise to Complete by 5 PM | Updates

A 41-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to determine whether the 17th-century structure was built over a temple. READ MORE

Sibling Connection: When PM Modi’s Younger Sister Met CM Yogi’s Elder Sister on Her Trip to Uttarakhand

It was an unusual meeting when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister, Basanti Ben, landed at a shop owned by Sashi Devi, the elder sister of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. READ MORE

Meet Rohit Deo: Bombay HC Judge, Who Set Aside GN Saibaba’s Jail Term, Creates History with Resignation

It was a usual Friday for Nagpur. The city was functioning like any other day, and so were courtrooms. In one such court, a judge of the Bombay High Court arrived for the day’s hearings. The proceedings that were supposed to be routine took a surprising turn, creating history. READ MORE

Gadar 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer Sells Over 30,000 Tickets For Day 1

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, it is being said that Gadar 2 will also smash the box office on its opening day. Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reported that over 30,000 tickets for the Anil Sharma directorial have already been sold for day one. READ MORE

Yashraj Mukhate’s Musical Twist to ‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ Meme Has Got Internet Grooving

‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ shows no signs of fading amongst the meme enthusiasts who simply can’t get enough of Seema Haider’s neighbour’s spirited rant about her PUBG boyfriend, Sachin Meena. Ever since the woman eloquently scolded him using a colourful array of slang words, her rant has blossomed into a wellspring of memes, centred around her iconic phrase, “Sachin… Kya hai Sachin mein. Lappu sa Sachin hai. Bolna use aave na. Bolta woh hai na… jhingur sa ladka," which has achieved viral status. READ MORE