News18 Afternoon Digest: Centre Says States Should be Heard on Same-sex Marriage & More
1-MIN READ

News18 Afternoon Digest: Centre Says States Should be Heard on Same-sex Marriage & More

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 12:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Here are top stories this afternoon: Centre Says States Should be Heard on Same-sex Marriage, Cong's 4th List Puts Spotlight on Veterans & More

‘Falls Within Legislative Domain’: Centre Says States Should be Heard on Same-sex Marriage

The Central government on Tuesday (April 18) issued a letter to states and union territories inviting comments on the “seminal issues" raised in pleas on same-sex marriages. In this regard, the Supreme Court was notified in an affidavit filed in the apex court by the government on Wednesday. READ MORE

Battle of Prestige for Jagadish Shettar, Bommai’s Fight for Survival: Cong’s 4th List Puts Spotlight on Veterans

The Congress’ fourth list released late Wednesday night had two interesting highlights — fielding former BJP loyalist Jagadish Shettar from the Hubli-Dharwad central seat and Mohammed Yousuf Savanur from Shiggaon to contest against incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. READ MORE

Atiq Ahmed Was Trying to ‘Change Demography’ of Kareli; Colonies for Minorities Were Being Built

Atiq Ahmed, the dreaded gangster who was killed on camera last week, wanted to change the demography of Prayagraj’s Kareli constituency. A top officer of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force told News18 that colonies of a minority community were being established in the region. READ MORE

WATCH | Glass Panes Burn, Fly Down Like Paper as Massive Fire Eats Up Top Floor of Thane Building

Amajor fire broke out at a commercial complex on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday evening. There were no reports so far of anyone getting injured, however, the blaze was so massive that a CNG-operated parked car caught fire and exploded due to the impact of the heat. No casualties have been reported from the spot so far. READ MORE

Bats Worth Lakhs; Pads, Shoes And Other Equipment Stolen From Delhi Capitals’ Players Kit Bags: Report

If their on-field woes weren’t enough, several Delhi Capitals players have equipment stolen from their kit bags in transit. The players realised it once they received kits in their respective hotel rooms after landing in Delhi from Bangalore where they faced RCB in an IPL 2023 match last Saturday. READ MORE

