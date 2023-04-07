News18 Afternoon Digest | Centre's High-level Covid Meet Today as India Sees 6,050 New Infections; Ex-Andhra CM Joins BJP & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at the spike in Covid-19 cases in India. In other news, we are covering former karnataka CM and Congress leader Kiran Kumar Reddy joined BJP, along with other yop stories.

Centre’s High-level Covid Meet Today as India Sees 6,050 New Infections, Cases ‘Triple’ in 7 Days

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to chair a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the Covid situation amid rising cases. The virtual meeting will be held with state health ministers and NTGAI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) officials. READ MORE

‘Never Imagined…’: Ex-Andhra CM Joins BJP Days After Quitting Cong, Elaborates on His ‘Very Intelligent King’

In another jolt to Congress, former party leader Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Reddy also served as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh. READ MORE

Mumbai’s 8-Year-Old Girl Crushed to Death in Dahisar; Dumper Driver Tries to Flee But…

In a brutal incident in Mumbai, an 8-year-old was crushed by a dumper truck in the Dahisar area on Thursday, when she was on her way back from school. The incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera and the victim was identified as Vidya Santosh Bansode. READ MORE

U-WIN, Replica of CoWIN, Will Help Indians Track their Child’s Next Vaccination Dose: UNICEF

Aiming to cater to 2.6 crore newborns and 2.9 crore pregnant women every year, the Modi government’s U-WIN could be the answer to India’s problem of keeping track of the next vaccination dose, Dr Mangesh Gadhari, health officer at UNICEF India, told News18. READ MORE

WATCH: Mumbai’s Madh Island Studio, Where ‘Adipurush’ & ‘Ram Setu’ Were Shot, Demolished | Details Inside

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday demolished the movie studio built by former minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh in the Madh area of Mumbai. Aslam Shaikh came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Environment Ministry in July 2022 for illegally operating film studios on Madh Island. READ MORE

‘SpaceX-like Ventures’ in India Soon? What to Expect from Indian Space Policy 2023 | EXPLAINED

The government on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy 2023 that seeks to institutionalise the private sector participation in the space sector, with ISRO focusing on research and development of advanced space technologies. READ MORE

‘Amritpal Singh May Use Festival to Disrupt Peace’: No Leaves for Punjab Police Till Baisakhi

Punjab police will not get Baisakhi holiday this year as leaves of all officers have been cancelled till April 14, in the wake of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s escape. Sources told News18 that there are apprehensions that law and order problem could be created using “festival as an excuse". READ MORE

Before Eknath Shinde’s Ayodhya Visit, All Hotels & Guest Houses Booked in City | Here’s Why

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday with the leaders of his party. On his first visit to Ayodhya as a Chief Minister, nearly 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including ministers of the Maharastra government, party MPs and MLAs, will accompany Shinde. READ MORE

Raids During Ramadan at Al-Aqsa and Israel’s Rocket Retaliation: A Timeline of Events

Israel witnessed the largest barrage of rockets being fired towards it from Lebanon on Thursday marking the first time in 17 years that such an attack has been carried out on the West Asian nation. The last time Israel witnessed similar attacks was in 2006 during the Second Lebanon War, in 2006. READ MORE

Salman Khan Buys Bulletproof Nissan Patrol Amid Death Threats from Bishnoi Gang: All About the SUV

Salman Khan has recently added the gigantic Nissan Patrol SUV in a bulletproof avatar to his garage. Khan has been receiving several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang of late and hence, he has decided to enhance his safety cover by purchasing the bulletproof Nissan Patrol. The ace Bollywood superstar was recently spotted traveling in the mammoth bulletproof SUV on the the streets of Mumbai as it is considered one of the safest chauffeur-driven vehicles in the world. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Karan Johar for Saying ‘I Wanted to Murder Anushka’s Career’: ‘Ye Chacha…’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Karan Johar’s viral old video in which he is saying that he “wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photo for the first time. READ MORE

