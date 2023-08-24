News18 Afternoon Digest: Moon Will Lose Sunlight in 14 Days, What Happens To Chandrayaan's Vikram and Pragyan Then? & More

In top news of the day, India and the world continues to be in awe of ISRO and its Chandrayaan-3 mission which successfully landed on moon’s unexplored south pole on Wednesday, in other news Himachal still remains affected by rain fury with a fresh landslide bringing down eight houses in Kullu.

Chandrayaan-3: Moon Will Lose Sunlight in 14 Days. What Happens to Vikram & Pragyan Then? | Explainer

India became the first country to land a spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. READ OUR EXPLAINER

Himachal Rains: Massive Landslide in Kullu’s Anni Takes Down Multiple Buildings | Scary Visuals

Rain fury continues to hit Himachal Pradesh with landslides, road blockages, flash floods and building collapse incidents bringing life to a standstill in the hill state. Officials on Wednesday said 12 fresh deaths have been reported after overnight downpour apart from 400 road blocks. READ MORE

‘Chandrayaan-3,’ ‘Bharat Chand Par’: Filmmakers Rush to Register Titles On India’s Moon Mission | Exclusive

Indian cinema has always been a source of entertainment, but it’s also been a medium for raising awareness of historical events that took place. Be it a famous personality or focusing on positive or even unfortunate events, there have been many films in the past that have been made on real-life events. And the latest addition to it is India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Walks Out of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Starrer Ramayan? Here’s What We Know

Alia Bhatt is no longer a part of Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan, if a new report is to be believed. The actress, who had allegedly said yes to starring as Sita in the film, has exited the project. It was previously reported that Ranbir will be seen playing Lord Ram while Yash is in talks to play the role of the Raavan. A source claimed that Alia decided to let go of the movie due to date issues. READ MORE

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Dead? What We Know So Far

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny against the top Russian army brass, is presumed dead after appearing on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board. A Wagner-linked Telegram channel claimed that the Russian military shot down the jet in the Tver Region. READ MORE

‘End Game and Defending Bad Positions’: R Praggnanandhaa’s Coach Dissects Technical Aspect of GM’s Run to Chess World Cup Final | Exclusive

Irrespective of the result of the tiebreaker which is set to decide the fate of the FIDE World Cup 2023 finals between one of the finest young sportsmen in India, Praggnanandhaa R, and the Scandinavian master Magnus Carlsen, it is safe to say that the teenage sensation from the subcontinent is a national pride in himself. READ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW