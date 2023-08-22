News18 Afternoon Digest: Chandrayaan-3 To Attempt Landing Tomorrow; Army Refutes Claims of Another Surgical Strike & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest updates on Chandrayaan-3’s landing attempt on Wednesday. We also look at the truth behind claims of another surgical strike by India on Pakistan among other top stories.

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Landing To Be Attempted Tomorrow, Chances Of Crash If Speed Isn’t Controlled, Says ISRO Official

A senior Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official on Monday said the final landing maneuver is a very complex one and the decision for touchdown will be taken two hours prior to the action. A top official in the agency mentioned that it can be “postponed” if the situation is unfavourable. Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing is scheduled for touchdown at 6:04 pm on August 23 based on module health and lunar conditions. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

No Surgical Strike, But Terrorist Infiltration Foiled from Balakote Sector, Says India

Hours after a report said India made another surgical strike on Pakistan, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday refuted the claims and said that Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Balakote Sector. However, the ministry asserted it was not a surgical strike, as claimed. READ MORE

BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi Departs For South Africa; Meeting With Xi Possible? What We Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Johannesburg in South Africa for his two-day visit to attend the 15th BRICS summit. Before his departure, PM Modi said that the BRICS summit will provide a useful opportunity for its members to identify future areas of cooperation. He said India values that BRICS has become a platform for discussing on issues of concern for the entire Global South. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Punjab Farmers Protest: 4,500 Cops Deployed As Protestors Plan to Enter Chandigarh

Around 4,500 cops have been deployed in Punjab to ensure the law and order situation in the wake of a call for protest by 16 farm unions in Chandigarh on Tuesday. This comes a day after a farmer died amid clashes between protestors and police personnel in the state’s Sangrur district. The protest has been called by Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee along with other unions against non-payment of relief to the flood-affected in the state. READ MORE

Mumbai-Ranchi Flyer Dies Mid-air After Vomiting Blood, IndiGo Makes Emergency Landing in Nagpur

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled landing at Nagpur’s Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport after a 62-year-old passenger started vomiting blood mid-flight. READ MORE

WATCH | Moments Before Arrest, Did Rape-Accused Delhi Govt Officer Try To Escape?

In a recent development in the rape case involving a Delhi government official, video footage has surfaced showing the accused and his wife attempting to escape on August 21, just moments before they were apprehended by the Delhi Police. READ MORE

Rajinikanth BREAKS SILENCE On Controversy Over Touching Yogi Adityanath’s Feet: ‘It Was Just…’

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of Jailer, on Monday said that it was his habit to touch the feet of a ‘sanyasi’ or ‘yogi’, irrespective of the age of that person. The actor’s remarks came in response to a reporter’s query over the controversy surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow. READ MORE

Sunny Deol FINALLY Reacts To Non-Payment of Rs 56 Cr Loan, House Auction: ‘Log Galat Matlab…’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday refused to comment in detail on Bank of Baroda’s property auction notice and said that “these are personal matters." The Bank of Baroda (BoB) had announced Sunday that it will auction Sunny Deol’s bungalow, located in upscale Juhu, to recover a loan of Rs 56 crores given to the actor. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 22: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Tuesday, August 22 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. READ MORE