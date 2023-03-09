News18 Afternoon Digest: Cricket Diplomacy On Display in Ahmedabad; Actor Satish Kaushik to be Cremated at 5 PM & More

Latest in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam; PM Modi hosts his Australian counterpart in Ahmedabad & other top stories

Cricket Diplomacy: Ahmedabad Puts on a Show for Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese watched parts of the India vs Australia Test Match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where cricket diplomacy was on full display. READ MORE

Under Fire Over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam, K Kavitha’s Show of Strength in Delhi Tomorrow | Attendees’ List

A show of strength of the opposition leaders is being planned in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday, March 10. The one-day hunger strike has been organised by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s politician daughter K Kavitha, who is facing the ED heat in the Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’. READ MORE

Satish Kaushik Funeral: Actor’s Cremation at 5 PM; Salman Khan Says ‘Always Loved Him’; PM Modi ‘Pained’ By Untimely Death

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday in Delhi. He was 66. The initial postmortem report stated cardiac arrest as the cause of his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay a moving tribute to the late actor. READ MORE

Air India Cabin Crew Caught Smuggling 1.4 Kg of Gold Wrapped Around His Hand in Kochi

An Air India Express cabin crew was caught ‘gold-handed’ trying to smuggle nearly 1,500 grams of gold at Kochi airport, according to officials. Shafi who hails from Wayanad was arrested after he was caught with 1,487 grams of gold wrapped around his hands. His shirt sleeves were used as a cover to pass through the green channel, reports ANI. READ MORE

US Senate Panel Votes in Favour of Eric Garcetti’s Nomination as Ambassador to India

A key senatorial committee on Wednesday voted in favour of former Los Angles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to be the US Ambassador to India, clearing the way amid questions over his handling of a sexual harassment case. READ MORE

7th Pay Commission: Salary Hike For Govt Employees Soon? DA, Fitment Factor Likely To Be Revised

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees may soon get a good news regarding their salaries, as the Centre is likely to announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) and fitment factor this month, according to media reports. READ MORE

Apple Reshuffling International Sales Management To Focus More On India: Report

In a major development, the US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly reshuffling the management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India. According to an exclusive report from Bloomberg, India is set to be its own sales region within Apple. READ MORE

With 26 Lakh Liquor Bottles Sold, Delhi Beats New Year Record On Holi

The national capital saw an influx of people who buy liquor during the festival of colours, Holi. Liquor sales in Delhi skyrocketed and broke all previous records this year, including the sales record of New Year. On March 6, 26 lakh bottles of liquor were sold in a single day, as per reports. READ MORE

